Best Clippers For A Labradoodle in 2021

Labradoodles first appeared in 1955 as the result of crossing a Labrador Retriever and a Standard, or Miniature Poodle together.
This crossbreed became popular in 1989 for its use as service and guide dogs.
These dogs make excellent family dogs and are suitable for allergy sufferers as they are considered as being hypoallergenic.
See also:
Although some Labradoodles shed, they don’t shed as much when compared to other breeds.
A Labradoodle’s coat can be straight or wavy, and they require constant grooming to keep their fur healthy.
Contents
- At What Age Can My Labradoodle Be Groomed?
- How Often Should You Groom Your Labradoodle
- Tips On Grooming A Labradoodle
- Ten Grooming Clippers For Labradoodles
- Omorc Dog Grooming Kit
- Aibors Dog Grooming Clippers
- Wahl Pet Pro Dog Grooming Clippers
- Hansprou Dog Grooming Clippers
- Ceenwes Dog Grooming Clippers
- Shandus Professional Dog Grooming Clippers
- Wahl Professional KM10 Dog Clippers
- Bonve Dog Grooming Clippers
- Andis AGC Dog Grooming Clippers
- Oster A6 Heavy Duty Dog Grooming Clippers
- Final Thought
At What Age Can My Labradoodle Be Groomed?
Typically, at twelve weeks of age, a labradoodle is ready for its first groom.
Some groomers will request that your dog get a Bordetella vaccine four to five days prior to its visit. This will help protect your dog against a very contagious respiratory virus known as kennel cough.
How Often Should You Groom Your Labradoodle
Most owners groom their Labradoodles three to four times a year, however, it’s important to brush their coats every week to prevent mats and tangles from forming.
Handling their paws, nails, and ears at an early age will also help them become comfortable when having them clipped.
A visit to the groomer can be an overwhelming event at first, so it’s best to transition slowly with periodic visits.
This will help your Labradoodle become accustomed to the noise, smells, and touch associated with a complete grooming experience.
Maintaining your Labradoodles coat and nails at home in-between visits will keep his fur matt-free and healthy.
Keep the fur around his eyes, ears, and anus clipped to prevent infections from occurring.
Tips On Grooming A Labradoodle
Learning the proper techniques of grooming your Labradoodle will save you time and money. There are a few products that you will need to invest in beforehand.
- Grooming table
- Clippers
- Various sized blades
- Blade cleaner
- Scissors
- Brush
- Comb
- Styptic powder
- Nail clippers
Start at the back of the neck, clipping down the spine to where the tail meets the back end.
Use a downward motion with the clippers and clip the back, sides, and legs.
You may have to change the size of the combs periodically, depending on the thickness and length of the fur in different regions.
Continue clipping its underside, making sure not to cut too short around the perineum.
Use a pair of grooming scissors to cut the hair around its eyes.
Pay special attention to the ears by using your fingers, or a pair of tweezers to gently pull the hair out of the canal.
If this is not done regularly, it can become unruly and act as a breeding ground for bacteria and wax.
Because Labradoodles are prone to ear infections, using ear drops on a weekly basis will help to prevent wax build-up.
Keep your Labradoodles paws nicely shaped by clipping the hair in between each pad. Don’t allow the hair to extend past its paws as it may make it difficult to walk.
Ten Grooming Clippers For Labradoodles
Omorc Dog Grooming Kit
These clippers are perfect for dogs with a thick coat such as Labradoodles as it has a stronger motor compared to other brands.
This allows for a much quicker groom time, with fewer occurrences of hair building up and slowing the performance of the device.
There are eight-sized comb attachments, and the blade has a round shape for safety.
We should also note that these clippers have a low decibel of 50, which is ideal for dogs easily startled by the noise.
Pros
- Ergonomic handle
- Perfect for thick coats
- Corded, so no worries of batteries
- Comes with all the attachments needed
- Cost-efficient
- Lightweight
Cons
- The cord needs to be longer, as they seem to be less efficient when plugged into an extension cord
- Does not come with oil for the blades
- Does not come with a storage case
Aibors Dog Grooming Clippers
This brand is cordless but still powerful enough for clipping through thick coats. It has a run time of three to four hours and can be used with a cord if needed.
The blades are self-sharpening and can shave hair comfortably without having to worry about overheating. These clippers come with four comb attachments, oil, and a one-year warranty.
Pros
- Low noise and vibration
- Self-sharpening blades
- Comes with oil
Cons
- Combs are plastic
- Reports of poor quality battery
Wahl Pet Pro Dog Grooming Clippers
This kit includes everything needed to groom your Labradoodle and has thirty percent more torque, making it easier to clip through their thick hair.
It includes four color-coded combs, making it easier to find the proper attachment. There is a lever on the side of these clippers, making it easy to adjust the length of the blade.
This makes it simple to blend the cuts for a more professional look, as opposed to having a jagged look.
Pros
- Cost-efficient
- Oil, storage case, and an instructional DVD is included
Cons
- Blades heat with a short use time, but the manufacturer clearly states that they may need periodic oiling for better efficiency
- Reviews of being comparable to standard human clippers
- Blades dull quickly
Hansprou Dog Grooming Clippers
The Hansprou clippers are suitable for a wide range of hair types. The blades are easy to remove for cleaning, and the head of the cutter is washable as well, so it’s simple to remove trapped hair.
It has a low decibel of 50, which is great for animals easily spooked by noise. This kit comes with four comb attachments, instructions and features a two-year warranty.
Pros
- 12V motor
- Five levels of adjustment
- 35 tooth cutter heads, make it easier for cutting longer hair
- 3-meter cord
Cons
- Costly compared to other brands
- On/Off switch may be faulty
Ceenwes Dog Grooming Clippers
The Ceenwes cordless clipper kit comes with eleven pieces, including nail clippers. The five adjustable blade sizes give options for choosing desired cutting lengths.
This unit has an LED screen, making it easy to gauge grooming time instead of having to guess. It takes approximately three hours to charge, with a four-hour run time. It also features a decibel of fifty and low vibration
Pros
- Lightweight
- Quiet
- Cost-efficient
Cons
- Faulty on/off switch
- May not perform as well when using the guards
Shandus Professional Dog Grooming Clippers
The Shandus clippers have a 12V motor and work well on many types of hair such as Labradoodles. They have a low noise feature to make the grooming process less stressful.
Individuals can easily achieve the length of cut with a choice in five levels of adjustment. This kit comes with eight combs, a three-meter cord, and a removable cutter head, making it easy to clean.
Pros
- One button operation
- Detachable blades
- Suitable for thick hair
- One-year warranty
Cons
- Does not come with blade oil
Wahl Professional KM10 Dog Clippers
The Wahl clippers might be a little more expensive compared to other brands, but they are designed for cutting any type of hair.
The design is rounded at the front to prevent hair from clogging the unit and is lightweight for continuous use.
The motor is guaranteed to run for ten thousand hours and comes with a five-year warranty.
Pros
- Quiet
- Constant speed control
- Two speeds
- The blades are manufactured from high-grade steel
- Comes with oil for the blades
- Professional grade
Cons
- Expensive
- Reports of cord wearing
Bonve Dog Grooming Clippers
These clippers are cordless and lightweight with a comfortable handle, making them easy to use, and have a low noise decibel of fifty.
The blade is detachable with two height settings and suitable for long hair. These clippers come with two comb attachments and a pair of grooming scissors.
Pros
- Less expensive compared to other brands
- Extremely quiet
Cons
- Reports of guides not fitting properly
- Reports of dull blades
- The battery doesn’t always hold a charge
Andis AGC Dog Grooming Clippers
These professional-grade clippers are ideal for clipping through thick, long hair. It features a two-speed motor for more control and offers a fourteen-foot cord for moving around easily.
The detachable blades can be easily removed for ease of cleaning. This unit comes with an extra-wide blade, oil, storage case, and an instructional video.
Pros
- Professional grade
- Good for long-haired dogs such as Labradoodles
Cons
- Reports of blades heating quickly
- Expensive
Oster A6 Heavy Duty Dog Grooming Clippers
The Oster A6 heavy-duty grooming clippers have a heavy-duty motor with three speeds and offer an anti-vibration feature.
The unit is easy to handle with its lightweight design and soft-grip material. Included with this dog grooming clipper is a twelve-foot power cord, and a detachable number ten blade crafted from high-quality steel.
Pros
- Ergonomic design
- Quiet
Cons
- Expensive
- Blades heat quickly
- Requires additional clipping heads
- Does not come with blade oil
- Unit is manufactured with plastic components that are known to break
Final Thought
After reviewing ten different models of dog grooming clippers, two have been chosen which would be ideal for a Labradoodle.
These results are based upon numerous ratings of individuals having verified purchases. It’s important to read the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use and care for these products, as with proper care and knowledge, your clippers will last a long time.
Wahl Professional KM10 Dog Clippers
These clippers are ideal for Labradoodles as long as the cost is not an issue. They are designed to cut through the thickest and longest of hair and have a guarantee of ten thousand hours.
What really stands out with this brand is the five-year warranty that is offered upon purchase.
These clippers are ideal for Labradoodles and are offered at a fraction of the cost compared to other professional-grade brands. Its 12V motor is capable of clipping through thick hair and comes with a one-year warranty.