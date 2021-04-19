Best Clippers For A Labradoodle in 2021

Labradoodles first appeared in 1955 as the result of crossing a Labrador Retriever and a Standard, or Miniature Poodle together.

This crossbreed became popular in 1989 for its use as service and guide dogs.

These dogs make excellent family dogs and are suitable for allergy sufferers as they are considered as being hypoallergenic.

Although some Labradoodles shed, they don’t shed as much when compared to other breeds.

A Labradoodle’s coat can be straight or wavy, and they require constant grooming to keep their fur healthy.

At What Age Can My Labradoodle Be Groomed?

Typically, at twelve weeks of age, a labradoodle is ready for its first groom.

Some groomers will request that your dog get a Bordetella vaccine four to five days prior to its visit. This will help protect your dog against a very contagious respiratory virus known as kennel cough.

How Often Should You Groom Your Labradoodle

Most owners groom their Labradoodles three to four times a year, however, it’s important to brush their coats every week to prevent mats and tangles from forming.

Handling their paws, nails, and ears at an early age will also help them become comfortable when having them clipped.

A visit to the groomer can be an overwhelming event at first, so it’s best to transition slowly with periodic visits.

This will help your Labradoodle become accustomed to the noise, smells, and touch associated with a complete grooming experience.

Maintaining your Labradoodles coat and nails at home in-between visits will keep his fur matt-free and healthy.

Keep the fur around his eyes, ears, and anus clipped to prevent infections from occurring.

Tips On Grooming A Labradoodle

Learning the proper techniques of grooming your Labradoodle will save you time and money. There are a few products that you will need to invest in beforehand.

Grooming table

Clippers

Various sized blades

Blade cleaner

Scissors

Brush

Comb

Styptic powder

Nail clippers

Start at the back of the neck, clipping down the spine to where the tail meets the back end.

Use a downward motion with the clippers and clip the back, sides, and legs.

You may have to change the size of the combs periodically, depending on the thickness and length of the fur in different regions.

Continue clipping its underside, making sure not to cut too short around the perineum.

Use a pair of grooming scissors to cut the hair around its eyes.

Pay special attention to the ears by using your fingers, or a pair of tweezers to gently pull the hair out of the canal.

If this is not done regularly, it can become unruly and act as a breeding ground for bacteria and wax.

Because Labradoodles are prone to ear infections, using ear drops on a weekly basis will help to prevent wax build-up.

Keep your Labradoodles paws nicely shaped by clipping the hair in between each pad. Don’t allow the hair to extend past its paws as it may make it difficult to walk.

Ten Grooming Clippers For Labradoodles

Omorc Dog Grooming Kit

These clippers are perfect for dogs with a thick coat such as Labradoodles as it has a stronger motor compared to other brands.

This allows for a much quicker groom time, with fewer occurrences of hair building up and slowing the performance of the device.

There are eight-sized comb attachments, and the blade has a round shape for safety.

We should also note that these clippers have a low decibel of 50, which is ideal for dogs easily startled by the noise.

Pros

Ergonomic handle

Perfect for thick coats

Corded, so no worries of batteries

Comes with all the attachments needed

Cost-efficient

Lightweight

Cons

The cord needs to be longer, as they seem to be less efficient when plugged into an extension cord

Does not come with oil for the blades

Does not come with a storage case

Aibors Dog Grooming Clippers

This brand is cordless but still powerful enough for clipping through thick coats. It has a run time of three to four hours and can be used with a cord if needed.

The blades are self-sharpening and can shave hair comfortably without having to worry about overheating. These clippers come with four comb attachments, oil, and a one-year warranty.

Pros

Low noise and vibration

Self-sharpening blades

Comes with oil

Cons

Combs are plastic

Reports of poor quality battery

Wahl Pet Pro Dog Grooming Clippers

This kit includes everything needed to groom your Labradoodle and has thirty percent more torque, making it easier to clip through their thick hair.

It includes four color-coded combs, making it easier to find the proper attachment. There is a lever on the side of these clippers, making it easy to adjust the length of the blade.

This makes it simple to blend the cuts for a more professional look, as opposed to having a jagged look.

Pros

Cost-efficient

Oil, storage case, and an instructional DVD is included

Cons

Blades heat with a short use time, but the manufacturer clearly states that they may need periodic oiling for better efficiency

Reviews of being comparable to standard human clippers

Blades dull quickly

Hansprou Dog Grooming Clippers

The Hansprou clippers are suitable for a wide range of hair types. The blades are easy to remove for cleaning, and the head of the cutter is washable as well, so it’s simple to remove trapped hair.

It has a low decibel of 50, which is great for animals easily spooked by noise. This kit comes with four comb attachments, instructions and features a two-year warranty.

Pros

12V motor

Five levels of adjustment

35 tooth cutter heads, make it easier for cutting longer hair

3-meter cord

Cons

Costly compared to other brands

On/Off switch may be faulty

Ceenwes Dog Grooming Clippers

The Ceenwes cordless clipper kit comes with eleven pieces, including nail clippers. The five adjustable blade sizes give options for choosing desired cutting lengths.

This unit has an LED screen, making it easy to gauge grooming time instead of having to guess. It takes approximately three hours to charge, with a four-hour run time. It also features a decibel of fifty and low vibration

Pros

Lightweight

Quiet

Cost-efficient

Cons

Faulty on/off switch

May not perform as well when using the guards

Shandus Professional Dog Grooming Clippers

The Shandus clippers have a 12V motor and work well on many types of hair such as Labradoodles. They have a low noise feature to make the grooming process less stressful.

Individuals can easily achieve the length of cut with a choice in five levels of adjustment. This kit comes with eight combs, a three-meter cord, and a removable cutter head, making it easy to clean.

Pros

One button operation

Detachable blades

Suitable for thick hair

One-year warranty

Cons

Does not come with blade oil

Wahl Professional KM10 Dog Clippers

The Wahl clippers might be a little more expensive compared to other brands, but they are designed for cutting any type of hair.

The design is rounded at the front to prevent hair from clogging the unit and is lightweight for continuous use.

The motor is guaranteed to run for ten thousand hours and comes with a five-year warranty.

Pros

Quiet

Constant speed control

Two speeds

The blades are manufactured from high-grade steel

Comes with oil for the blades

Professional grade

Cons

Expensive

Reports of cord wearing

Bonve Dog Grooming Clippers

These clippers are cordless and lightweight with a comfortable handle, making them easy to use, and have a low noise decibel of fifty.

The blade is detachable with two height settings and suitable for long hair. These clippers come with two comb attachments and a pair of grooming scissors.

Pros

Less expensive compared to other brands

Extremely quiet

Cons

Reports of guides not fitting properly

Reports of dull blades

The battery doesn’t always hold a charge

Andis AGC Dog Grooming Clippers

These professional-grade clippers are ideal for clipping through thick, long hair. It features a two-speed motor for more control and offers a fourteen-foot cord for moving around easily.

The detachable blades can be easily removed for ease of cleaning. This unit comes with an extra-wide blade, oil, storage case, and an instructional video.

Pros

Professional grade

Good for long-haired dogs such as Labradoodles

Cons

Reports of blades heating quickly

Expensive

Oster A6 Heavy Duty Dog Grooming Clippers

The Oster A6 heavy-duty grooming clippers have a heavy-duty motor with three speeds and offer an anti-vibration feature.

The unit is easy to handle with its lightweight design and soft-grip material. Included with this dog grooming clipper is a twelve-foot power cord, and a detachable number ten blade crafted from high-quality steel.

Pros

Ergonomic design

Quiet

Cons

Expensive

Blades heat quickly

Requires additional clipping heads

Does not come with blade oil

Unit is manufactured with plastic components that are known to break

Final Thought

After reviewing ten different models of dog grooming clippers, two have been chosen which would be ideal for a Labradoodle.

These results are based upon numerous ratings of individuals having verified purchases. It’s important to read the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use and care for these products, as with proper care and knowledge, your clippers will last a long time.

Wahl Professional KM10 Dog Clippers

These clippers are ideal for Labradoodles as long as the cost is not an issue. They are designed to cut through the thickest and longest of hair and have a guarantee of ten thousand hours.

What really stands out with this brand is the five-year warranty that is offered upon purchase.

Shandus Professional Clippers

These clippers are ideal for Labradoodles and are offered at a fraction of the cost compared to other professional-grade brands. Its 12V motor is capable of clipping through thick hair and comes with a one-year warranty.