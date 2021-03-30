Top 9 Best Dog Crate for Escape Artist Dog

Dogs are somehow connected to the family of wolves who were used to live in dens. After their domestication, dogs still have a natural instinct to rest in an enclosed place where they feel safe and comfortable.

Dog crates replicate dens not just for rest and solitude but for a variety of purposes which include transporting a dog from one place to another, confining its place in the house, providing a place to go to when you have guests knocking at the door and for dog’s own protection.

Dogs usually like their crates if they are comfortable but some may require a little bit of training to associate them with the crate. Once they get to know it as their own home, they find the way inside themselves.

Before buying a crate, it is important to know that if the crate is not comfortable, maybe it appears fearsome to your dog. Probably your dog won’t feel it a home. So, it is important to make a good choice. After all, it is not about you, it’s about your dog that is going to live in it.

For your convenience, we have listed the best dog crates below to help you find out the best one for your dog. So, keep reading….

Best Dog Crate for Escape Artist

1. XL Dog Crate | MidWest Life Stages Double Door Folding – Metal Dog Crate

This crate is made of heavier gauge steel to ensure the durability of the product. The tighter construction of wire mesh provides a strong structure around your dog without halting the airflow.

This dog crate measures 48” L x 30” W x 33” H. It is spacious and a large XL dog can easily reside in it.

It employs two doors to ensure easy, safe and comfortable entrance and exit.

I personally like this feature of this dog crate. It will allow you to adjust the length of the crate while your dog is growing.

When the dog is small, the free divider panel will help you to reduce the length of the crate that will best suit your puppy. It can be adjusted in accordance with the dog’s growth.

It requires tool-less assembly which is quite easy and simple. It also folds flat for convenient storage and suitcase-style carrying. It carries a 1-year warranty to protect your investment.

There are other many small features that ensure the reliability and usefulness of this product. It comes with a durable dog tray (a plastic pan) which is leak-proof for easy clean-ups.

The attachable plastic handles help you to carry the folded crate in a suitcase-style. It also features roller feet to protect your floor and rounded corners that are added safety for you as well as your dog.

This dog crate is made from strong steel and the manufacturer has considered little details to make sure this crate may become a safe and comfortable home for your dog.

In addition, it is a durable product and good for large breeds even when they are too small and growing, because of the divider panel that adjusts the size of the crate.

It is backed by a warranty so there should be any hesitation in making a purchase.

2. Precision Pet by Petmate 2 Door Great Crate

It is a metal dog crate constructed with heavy-gauge metal wire for strength. The wire is coated with a rust-resistant black e-coat finish to ensure durability.

The size of this metal dog crate is 48” L x 30” W x 33” H. It is quite enough for a large dog. This model is available in 6 different sizes so that you can buy the biggest one according to your dog’s breed.

This dog crate comes with two doors at two different sides to aid comfortable entrance and exit.

It comes with a free divider panel which helps you to adjust the size of the compartment. This is extremely beneficial for those owners who are bringing up a small puppy as it will allow upgrading the size with the physical growth of the puppy.

It features a patented 5-point locking system that locks the door at five different positions leaving no gaps at any side of the door which ensures maximum security and worry-free closure.

This dog crate can be easily assembled and collapsed to roughly two inches.

It comes with a crate pan which can be quickly removed for cleaning. It features rounded corners to ensure safety for both the dog and the owner.

This is one of the largest crates for large dogs. It is constructed with heavy material to ensure maximum strength and durability. The rounded corners facilitate snag-free entrance and exit of the dog for added comfort.

Even if you have more than one puppy, this crate is of great help.

3. MidWest Homes for Pets Dog Crate | iCrate Single Door & Double Door Folding Metal Dog Crates

It is constructed from metal wire which is sturdy and durable. It provides strength to hold against a large adult dog.

This dog crate measures 42” L x 30” W x 28” H which is enough space to accommodate a large breed dog.

It comes with a single door with two slide-bolt latches to ensure safe closures.

It features a divider panel that helps you to divide the place or adjust the size to the size of your puppy which keeps your puppy from doing “business” inside the crate.

Also, the confined space develops a feeling in your puppy for that little private space.

It requires very easy and simple assembling and can be folded flat for convenient storage or travel.

It features patented round corners for added protection, durable dog tray which can be removed for cleaning, roller feet to protect your floors from damage.

This dog crate is spacious and durable. It comes with all the features that a dog owner would think about. The divider panel makes it suitable for all sizes of dogs.

Even if it is a single door crate, it comes with enough space for a large dog to turn around easily for the convenient exit. It is backed by a 1-year warranty.

4. MidWest Homes for Pets Dog Crate

This is made of meshed metal wire which is sturdy and durable.

The size of this dog crate is 18” L x 12” W x 14” H which is ideal for small dog breeds that weigh up to 6 lbs.

It features two doors, one at the front and the other on the side. The double doors make an entrance and exit more convenient.

This small crate comes with a divider panel that allows for the expansion of crate as your dog grows.

It comes with a carrying handle that can be attached to the folded crate to carry it like a suitcase.

It features a heavy metallic slide-bolt latch that ensures the safety of your dog when you are away from it.

The set up of this crate requires just a few seconds and it can be folded flat when not in use, for compact storage or transport.

It comes with a dog tray that can be quickly removed for easy cleaning and the roller feet that protect floors from damage.

The dog crate carries a 1-year warranty. It is very a reliable and durable product which can be a little home for your small doggo.

Its meshed metallic sides allow air to pass through which is good for the health of your dog.

You can keep an eye on your dog from 360-degrees and can timely help your dog when it is not feeling well inside.

5. AmazonBasics Single Door & Double Door Folding Metal Dog Crate

This dog crate features sturdy metal construction which lasts longer to become a home for your small dog for life.

The dimensions of this dog crate measure 22” L x 13” W x 16” H and it provides enough space to your dog to sit upright, lay down and stand inside the crate.

It comes with a divider panel to adjust the size of the crate to the size of your dog.

The bottom perimeters of this crate features mini-dividers (bars in little distance) to make sure your puppy’s little paws won’t slip through.

It comes with two slide-bolt latches that ensure perfect closures without leaving a gap for optimal protection when you are not home.

You can set this up in few seconds and fold it flat quickly for easy storage.

It comes with a composite plastic crate pan that can be removed easily for cleaning.

It is one of the cheapest dog crates in terms of price. It provides optimal ventilation with comfort and safety. It is a single door crate but the door is large enough to access your dog with ease. It is available in different sizes and this one is the smallest one for your small dog.

6. 2PET Foldable Dog Crate – Soft, Easy to Fold & Carry Dog Crate

2PET foldable dog crate features a strong steel tube design that can be folded easily and quickly. It is a lightweight tube with a top handle to make it functional. The tube frame is covered with Oxford 600D fabric, a nylon variant (fabric similar to nylon). The fabric is soft, water-resistant, removable and above all, machine-washable.

The size of this crate is 20” L x 14” W x 14” H, suited for a small puppy.

The bone-shaped mesh windows maintain natural ventilation and visibility so that your puppy won’t feel anxious or separated inside.

Some puppies are just naughty and they like chewing up everything that comes their way.

The innovative design of the full-frontal zipper keeps it safe from your little friend’s sharp teeth.

This unit is not just comfortable but also multi-functional. If you are planning to travel with your dog, this crate can be a good choice.

You can allow your puppy to freely get in and out of its little home when you know it can be washed easily. So, your puppy gets the full ownership of its home.

This crate is backed by one 1-year warranty and a portion of your payment is going to help other dogs in different shelters & charities.

7. Petsfit Portable Pop Up Pet Cage

It is made of 600 denier x 600 denier Oxford cloth. Denier is the unit that tells the thickness of the fabric.

The fabric used for this crate is sturdy, reliable and durable. The lining is made of 230D polyester.

The dog crate measures 21” L x 13” W x 15” H and this size is ideal for small puppies that weigh up to 10 lbs.

The slider of the zipper is made of metal and the teeth are made of nylon that makes it extremely durable.

It comes with two mesh windows that provide ventilation and visibility for comfortable quiet times.

It features three side entrances, front, side, and top. You may situate it to suit your home interior.

It comes with a fleece matt for added comfort. Your puppy would find it comfortable to take a long nap on it especially in cold weather.

It also features side pockets that may store doggy essentials.

If your puppy is too small or you think a metal crate will be too hard for it, you should go for this one.

It is made of fabric that is soft and ultimately comfortable for young puppies. Puppies are delicate creatures and they deserve such a comfy and cozy crate.

8. Petmate Two Door Top Load Dog Kennel – Assorted Colors

The crate is made of plastic while the doors are made of steel. It is an eco-friendly unit.

It measures 21” L x 14.5” W x 13.5” H. It is available in different sizes and this one is the smallest one.

It meets the specifications of most of the air-lines.

This crate comes with a top-loading door that makes entrance easy and allows better access to your dog.

The top door comes with an ergonomically designed handle to add more comfort when you are carrying the crate.

It provides optimal ventilation from all sides of the crate.

This crate is an eco-friendly and cost-effective unit that protects your doggy when you are traveling by air or highway.

It also ensures maximum comfort while your dog is sleeping inside. It vents on all sides for visibility and airflow.

9. Petmate Sky Kennel

This portable dog crate features construction from recycled materials. The body shell of the crate is made of durable plastic and the long-lasting wing-nuts are non-corrodible.

The wire mesh windows are made of steel for added strength and security. This product as a whole is a perfect protection unit for your puppy.

The interior dimensions of this crate measures up to 18.75” L x 13.5” W x 14.5” H which makes a perfect dwelling for a puppy. It is available in different sizes and this one is the smallest one.

It provides 360-degree ventilation through the wired vents that also offer visibility so that your dog will feel comfortable inside.

It features carrying handle for convenient and comfortable transport.

It meets the traveling criteria given by most of the airlines but for the safe side, always check with the airline before traveling.

It comes with 2 “Live Animal” stickers that give an indication to other people that your pet is residing inside and the crate should be handled nicely and gently. Clip-on bowls are also included for food and water.

This crate is eco-friendly and lightweight. Above everything, the design of this crate ensures comfort for both the owner and the puppy.

It is available in different sizes and if your puppy starts loving it, you can buy a larger size of the same crate as your puppy grows.

Heavy Duty Dog Crate: Buying Guide

There are a few basic factors that a dog owner must consider before choosing a dog crate.

Size

Choosing the right size of the crate can be difficult but only when you don’t know the basics. Otherwise, it is very simple and easy.

First of all, you measure the size of your dog horizontally and make sure not to measure up to the ending tip of the dog’s tail otherwise you will end up buying a too-large crate for your dog.

After measuring the length, measure the height of your dog. Now add 6 inches to both measurements and you will get the size of crate for your dog.

If you are buying a crate for a puppy, the adjustable crate is a good option. Buy a crate according to the adjust size and weight of your puppy.

A crate with adjustable size will work great for your puppy while its growing and it will also save you money.

Secondly, when your dog will live in a crate that it was grown up with, it will definitely develop a home-like feeling for it.

Material

The dog crates are made of different materials and all of them have their own pros and cons. Based on the material used in their construction, we have divided them into the following categories.

Plastic crates:

Plastic crates are cost-effective and are good for traveling (both by air and highway). They work best when you need to carry your dog with you in a car, bus, and even an airplane. They are not much airy but they keep your dog warm in cold weather.

Plastic crates are hard to clean as compared to the crates with pans. They are lightweight but can’t be folded so you would like to spare someplace for storage if you intend to buy one.

Metal crates:

This type of crates is made of metallic sheets. The sheets create a home-like environment for a dog. These crates are airy and heavier than plastic crates. Metal crates are good for aggressive and messy dogs.

It doesn’t provide a panoramic view of the surrounding. So, perhaps your dog won’t like staying inside if kept there for a longer period of time. Keep an eye on your dog and release your dog after a few hours otherwise it won’t like it and won’t go inside willingly for the next time.

Wire crates:

This type of crates is widely available on the market and most of the people prefer this one. This is the airiest model and made of mesh wires. You can see through the walls and keep an eye on your dog and assist it whenever it is not feeling well.

It gives your dog a full view of the surroundings in 360 degrees and so that it won’t feel like trapped and won’t be anxious. It is not good for cold weather.

Wooden crates:

These crates are stylish and decorative which won’t destroy the interior look of your home. They are usually of small size but heavy that they can’t be carried along.

They are usually expensive than all of the above-mentioned crates and are hard to clean up. The structure of these crates is not that airy and therefore, your dog might feel separated which may result in anxiousness.

Crate for Escape Artist Dog: FAQs

What is the best crate for a dog with separation anxiety?

A crate can help reduce your dog’s anxiety and will keep your home safe.

When dogs are alone and suffering from this syndrome, they may start chewing your furniture or tearing up other items.

If you crate-train your dog then there is a possibility that your dog will be staying in the crate while you are out.

The best crate can be the one with lesser visibility. The dogs have a natural instinct of living in the dens.

They feel secure and calm in a separate place. So the crate that will keep them separate from the outside can be the best crate.

What’s the best crate for a puppy?

We have hand-picked some best dog crates out of dozens of crates. We have discussed them above and I am sure the analysis will help you to find the best rate for your puppy.

Should I cover my dog’s crate?

If your dog doesn’t feel anxious or afraid, covering the crate doesn’t matter. It only affects the ventilation process and keeps you from monitoring your dog.