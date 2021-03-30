The 16 Best Waterproof Dog Shock Collars for Training

How tough would it be to trim down a fat body for a person who never did exercise ever? That is not impossible but just too tough. Training a dog can be as difficult as losing piles of fat from one’s body. Dog’s training takes a lot of time, education and money, of course.

According to Radio Systems Corporation, Tennessee, USA, “The appropriate use of modern electronic training devices is a valuable tool for the majority of behavioral and containment issues that frustrate dog owners”.

The electronic devices were first used in the 1960s and during that time, the devices were not that efficient to train the dogs humanely. Mankind has excelled in all areas of life and as observed by experts, the technology used in those devices has improved significantly.

In this article, we are going to discuss the best dog shock collars that will help you to train your dog without over-feeding it with reward-treats. So, keep reading the article to find the best one for you.

Top Dog Shock Collar Reviews

1. Dog Training Collar – Rechargeable Dog Shock Collar

It comes with 3 training modes which are beep, vibration, and shock. Each one of them can be used for different purposes. A dog learning basic obedience may do well just by the beep or vibration and a dog with serious behavior issues may learn with a gentle shock.

This training collar supports 9 shock collars and that means you can control 9 dogs at a time with one remote controller.

It gives you a remote range of 330 yards which is almost 1000 ft and allows you to train your dog even in an outdoor setting.

It comes with an adjustable static level so that you can adjust the accurate level for your dog based on the dog’s size from 15 lbs to 100 lbs.

The remote features a keypad lock to prevent accidental shocks released due to misoperation. Dogs may get confused when they are not doing anything wrong and still receive a shock.

Both remote and battery are rechargeable. The collar receiver can last for 15 days in a one-time charge and the remote is designed to have 45 days standby time. The battery goes idle in case the remote is not used for 20 minutes.

It will work amazingly whether you are indoor or outdoor. It can also be used when you are training your dog for hunting. It delivers maximum performance a dog handler would think about.

2. PATPET Dog Shock Collar with Remote

It comes with 3 training modes i.e. beep mode, vibration mode, and shock mode to train your dog on the model that best suits your dog. The intensity of vibration and static shock is adjustable to your dog’s temperament to make it harmless for the dog.

To ensure maximum control over your dog, it provides you with a remote range of 1000 ft so that you can effectively train your dog indoors or outdoor.

The remote is ergonomically designed with a simple format for ease of use. It is equally easy to operate for professional trainers and new dog owners.

It comes with a rechargeable built-in lithium battery that can be fully charged in 2 hours through a USB charging line. Battery and remote can be charged at the same time.

The collar receiver holds up the charge for 5-6 days with 60 days standby time while the remote hold charge for 10-12 days with up to 90 days standby time.

The manufacturer has taken extra measures to make this product safe for the dog. It comes with conductive silicone prongs that cover the metal prongs that eventually protect your dog’s coat and skin. It is a hundred percent waterproof product and you can use this for training while swimming as well.

This shock collar features two channels to train two dogs simultaneously. The conductive silicone prongs keep your dog’s skin from getting hurt as being an added protection.

Your dog’s unruly or naughty behavior can be tamed with this device with a range of intensity levels to ensure safer training.

3. Haliluya Shock Collar for Dogs, Rechargeable 100% Waterproof Dog Training Collar

Haliluya Shock collar features three training modes which include beep mode, vibration mode and shock mode to best suit your training needs.

If you have a hard time controlling two dogs, this shock collar will make it easy. It features 2 channels support to help train two dogs simultaneously.

It comes with a remote range of 2000 ft which is a very long distance training range. So, there is nothing to worry about when your dog is out of the reach of your voice. Just give him an alarm and he will be back.

It is a waterproof unit that doesn’t need to be taken off in rain or when your dog is playing around the swimming pool. It is good for all seasons and weather conditions.

It comes with a built-in lithium battery that charges quickly. Both the collar receiver and remote can be charged with one charger at the same time. The rechargeable battery lasts around 30 days.

The contact points or prongs at the collar receiver come with conductive silicon jackets for added protection of your dog’s skin.

The collar features size-adjustment. It can fit any dog with a neck size from 9-29 inches.

This shock collar ensures your dog’s safety and training both at the same time. The flashlight on the remote controller helps you to find the dog in dark and the reflective coating on the collar protects the dog from road accidents in the night.

Above all, this is good for all sizes of dogs and in all seasons of their lives.

4. Bousnic Dog Training Collar 2 Dogs

This shock collar features 3 training modes which are beep mode, vibration mode, and shock mode. The vibration and shock mode is adjustable to different intensity levels to train your dog humanely.

It features 2 channels support to ensure the simultaneous training of two dogs.

It comes with a remote range of up to 1000 ft enabling you to conduct outdoor as well as indoor training.

The ergonomically designed product with a simple format allows new dog owners to get quickly acquainted with this device for ease of use.

It comes with a lithium-polymer battery that lasts 15-20 days and can be fully charged in 2-3 hours.

It is a waterproof shock collar and doesn’t need to be taken off while swimming or in rain. It is good for all weather conditions all year round.

The Bousnic dog training collar looks exactly like one of the models above (PATPET dog shock collar).

It comes with an adjustable nylon collar which is good for different sizes of dogs. Like PATPET dog collar, it also features an LCD display and flashlight on the remote controller.

It is a wonderful device to train two dogs at a time.

5. Flittor Shock Collar for Dogs, Dog Training Collar, Rechargeable Dog Shock Collar with Remote

It features three training modes which are beep mode, vibration mode, and shock mode. The vibration and shock modes can be set from 0-100 level so that you can train your dog on the exact level that your dog responds to without getting hurt.

This shock collar comes with a long training distance up to 2500 ft. Now you can train your dog even when you are in a park or on a beach and your dog is never far away.

This unit supports three channels to train three dogs with three different settings for all of them. The best part is that it can save the settings in its memory so that you will not need to reset every time.

Your canine friend is your best companion and it deserves your attention, love, as well as protection. This product is safe for your dog as it has passed the CE/RohS/FCC/UC38.3/MDSM certification test.

Short prongs or contact points of a collar are good for dogs with short hair and the dogs with long hair needs a collar receiver with long prongs or contact points.

This shock collar comes with two sets of different prongs with different sizes so that you can use the one that suits your dog.

It is a waterproof unit that allows for training in all weather conditions. Your dog can also enjoy swimming with you while having the receiver on.

It features a lithium-polymer battery which is even more efficient than a lithium-ion battery in terms of the power they supply.

It can be fully charged in about 2-3 hours to work for 15 days depending on the usage per day.

This product is good for 3 dogs and provides a long remote range making it ideal for outdoor training.

It comes with very unique features that make simultaneous training of multiple dogs easier and convenient.

The remote controller with a flashlight helps you to find your pet in the dark and the LCD display shows the intensity status of both vibration and shock at a time.

It is an amazing device to make the training experience more like fun and it is available at comparatively a cheaper price.

6. FunniPets Dog Training Waterproof Electronic Collar

This shock collar features 4 training modes including vibration, static shock, beep, and a flashlight.

The vibration and static shock are adjustable to different intensity levels from 1-99 whichever best suits your dog.

This shock collar support 2 channels two train two dogs.

It features long-distance training with a remote range of 2600 ft. With this shock collar, you don’t need to run after your dog.

It comes with conductive silicone jackets that cover the prongs or contact points to make the training process humanely.

The silicon jackets are soft and they keep the dog’s skin from getting burnt or injured.

The collar receiver is waterproof which means your dog can have it on while swimming. You can use it to train your dog for a bath as well.

It features a size-adjustable collar that can fit a dog with a neck size from 7 to 25.6 inches.

It is backed by a 1-year warranty. If you experience any quality issue, just get in touch with the manufacturer.

This shock collar is the only one in this list that features 4 training modes. It is recommended for only medium and large dogs above 20 lbs and at least 6 months old.

It offers the highest remote range and therefore, it is good for disable or old people who can run after their dogs.

The size adjustment, intensity adjustment, and collar adjustment features make it more humanistic for all medium and large dogs with different temperament levels.

The conductive silicon jackets are added protection.

7. Dog Bark Collar -7 Adjustable Sensitivity and Intensity Levels-Dual Anti-Barking Modes

It features 3 training modes that help to tailor dogs’ behaviors with their different training needs at different sensitivity levels. The training modes are incorporated with 7 intensity levels to choose the best level based on the size and temperament of your dog. You may also select safe shock which is actually a “no shock” option.

It comes with the newest QUALCOMM MICROPROCESSOR controlled bark detection with an intelligent anti-injury chip that processes the audio sound of your dog more innovatively and efficiently.

This collar comes equipped with a triggering sensor which is designed to detect your dog’s barking sound and then filters. It gets activated only when distinguishing the barking sound frequency (1000-2000 kHz, 80-90db) of your dog.

It features dual-mode for dog’s training. The first one is “non-shock mode” and the second one is “shock mode”. The non-shock mode includes beep + vibration and it will always trigger when a dog will bark.

On the other hand, the shock mode includes beep + vibration + shock and it is only for excessive dog barking habits. If nuisance barking continues, the shock collar performs 7 different steps one by one. Once the steps are completed, the devices turn off for 2 minutes and then assume its initial state for the safety of your dog.

It features a size-adjustable collar for dogs with a neck size from 8 to 24 inches.

It comes with a rechargeable battery that features a USB slot for charging. It can be fully charged in 2-3 hours to work for around 10 days.

Your dog can enjoy swimming and a rainy day while having this shock collar on. It can be used in all weather conditions.

This shock collar is good for small, medium and large dogs alike weighing from 8 lbs to 120 lbs. It is designed in a way to help deter a dog’s bad behavior in an efficient and safe manner.

The dual-mode setting gives you an option to go according to the intensity of your dog’s behavioral issues.

8. BRISON Dog Bark Collar – 3 Modes Beep Vibration Static Shock

Brison Dog Bark Collar is incorporated with 3 training modes that include beep mode, beep + vibration mode and beep + shock mode. The training modes have 7 sensitivity levels and ascend gradually to bring the situation under control when your dog gets out of control.

This shock collar is a waterproof unit that can be used in the rain and in the swimming pool as well. It is made of TPU material that makes it durable in all weather conditions.

The collar comes with a size-adjustment feature. It can be adjusted from 11.9 inches to 23.7 inches to fit all dog breeds and sizes.

It features an LED display screen that looks nice on a dog and helps the dog handler to apply settings in the night time as well.

This shock collar is not just durable but it looks cool as well. It is a rechargeable device that will work for your dog all year round to provide necessary training using the correct mode. Your dog can freely enjoy a swim or bath while having it on.

9. BRISON Dog Training Collar – 3 Modes Beep Vibration Static Shock – Rechargeable Waterproof Anti Bark Collar

It offers 3 training modes that include beep mode, vibration mode, and shock mode. The training modes feature 9 different sensitivity levels to curb the dog’s bad behavior and to teach obedience is a less harmful manner.

It features 1000 ft remote range which helps you to send an alarm to your dog when it’s off your site and bring it back.

It can help train all dog breeds from 20 lbs to 110 lbs with neck sizes from 7.1 inches to 26.3 inches.

It features a rechargeable battery that gets fully charged in 1 hour. The battery can be charged through a car charging adaptor, power bank, cell phone charger and USB cable connected to your computer.

This shock collar is also waterproof and can be used in the swimming pool.

This is one of the best shock collars for large dogs. You will find one collar receiver in the package but the remote can control two collars. This waterproof unit is made of TPU material which makes this product durable and gives it a nice appearance.

It will change all the unwanted behaviors of your dog. All in all, it is worth the price.

10. Advanced Dog Training Collar W/Remote for Small Medium Large Dogs

It comes with 3 training modes – beep, vibration, and shock. Three different modes or stimulations with static levels ranging from 0 – 99 allow you to find the best stimulation and the level that can give you the expected results without hurting your dog.

This shock collar features 9 channels support which means it can help train 9 big doggies at a time. You will get only one collar receiver with the purchase and will have to buy extra receivers separately if needed.

It gives you a remote range of 1000 ft allowing you to sit, relax and let your dog do its business. Whenever you need it back, it’s just a beep away.

It features a rechargeable battery that lasts 2 weeks. The remote battery gives you 45 days standby time and the collar receiver battery gives you 15 days standby time. The best part is that you can monitor the status of both batteries on the screen.

This model is a great tool for professional dog trainers as they can train up to 9 dogs using one remote controller. What’s more, the different static levels will help treat dogs with different sizes at different levels.

This is an amazing device and a pro-level dog trainer. It won’t just tailor your dog’s behavior but it will do it in a most humane manner when used correctly.

11. SportDOG FieldTrainer SD-425 Training e-Collar

It offers 3 training modes which are stimulation (static mode), tone (beep mode) and vibration mode. The static mode features 7 instantly selectable levels to suit your dog’s learning ability.

It supports 3 channels which one remote. However, you will receive only one collar/receiver with the purchase.

It offers a remote range of about 1500 ft which is good for dogs that hunt close.

It features a lithium-ion battery that is rechargeable and can be charged in 2 hours. The estimated runtime of the battery is 40 – 80 hours.

The DryTek technology ensures the safety of the device and your dog when submerged. It is 100% waterproof and submersible up to 25 ft. Both remote and collar are waterproof.

This is a perfect shock collar for hunting dogs. The adjustable stimulation helps training your dog to their size, breed and leaning level. The different modes of training help you to use only the best one that your dogs respond to.

12. SportDOG Brand FieldTrainer 425S Stubborn Dog Remote Trainer

This model features 3 training modes that include beep, vibration, and shock. The stimulation can be adjusted to 7 different intensity levels to make training more effective and tolerable for your dog.

It is equipped with 3 channels support to control 3 dogs at a time. There is only one collar/receiver included in the package and if you need extra, you will have to buy separately.

The shock collar offers you a long-distance range of about 1500 ft to control your dog when he is off your site. It is a good tool for close-hunting dogs.

It employs DryTek design technology that makes this device 100% waterproof and submersible. The remote controller and the collar/receiver both are submersible.

This dog shock collar will help to control and train your dog in all weathers. It is ideal for the toughest and stubborn dogs.

The 7 different sensitivity levels will help you send the right amount of stimulation to issue a correction against unwanted behavior.

13. PATPET Dog Training Collar- Dog Shock Collar with Remote

This shock collar features 3 different training modes that include shock, vibration, and beep whichever best suits your dog and helps in curbing the bad behaviors. The vibration and the shock modes are adjustable and come with a range of intensity levels that match the dog’s responsiveness.

This dog shock collar supports 2 channels and 2 dogs can be trained using the remote at a time.

It comes with a remote range of up to 1000 ft which allows you to train your dog indoor as well as outdoor.

The device employs the most powerful battery that gives you 30 days working time under typical usage.

This dog shock collar is a good choice if you want to train your dog. It will save you money that people usually pay to professional trainers and will deliver the same or better results than that.

This device will help you teach your dog basic obedience and will help your dog to quit chewing, digging or other bad habits.

14. Dog Shock Collar – Remote Dog Training Collars

Dog Shock Collar has incorporated 3 training modes with 0-100 intensity levels that help you train your dog humanely.

It supports 2 channels which means the remote works with 2 dog collars.

The remote range of this dog shock collar is 1000 ft and it will allow you to train your dog in a park as well.

This device features an adjustable collar that can be adjusted from 14-25 inches and can fit a small, medium and large dog alike.

This device is rainproof which means it is good for all season and weather conditions. This feature makes this device worry-free especially when you are traveling with your dog.

Manufacturer offers a 1-year warranty with 3 years extended warranty on registering the product after purchase.

This device is great to help train your dog in all weather conditions, indoor or outdoor situation and even when you are traveling or on a vacation.

It comes with a long-distance training range that will help you to issue a timely correction when you are not able to run after your dog.

The adjustable stimulation helps to train and not to punish. You can adjust the intensity level to the dog’s learning capability, size, breed, and temperament.

Above all, the warranty is there to protect your investment.

15. No Shock Bark Collar for Small to Large Dogs

This device features 2 training modes that are sound and sound + vibration. It sends stimulations in 7 different intensity levels that complete their cycle in 1 minute. It doesn’t employ static shock.

The smart chip microprocessor detects a dog’s barking and if the barking continues, it increases the level of intensity gradually up to 7 different intensity levels and resumes its initial status after one minute.

This device doesn’t activate on dog’s growling, scratching or when it catches sounds of other dogs’ barking. It is designed to activate only when your dog barks and it also includes a safety chip to monitor overvoltage.

It comes with a nylon cinch collar and the collar’s circumference can be adjusted from 8 inches to 25 inches. It can fit any small, medium or large dog and should be used for 3 months old dog or above.

This device works without a remote controller. It automatically identifies your dog’s bark and issues a correction which means there is no chance of false triggers.

The lightweight and comfortable hypoallergenic fabric collar is not just adjustable but can fit different sizes of dogs as well.

The best part is the no-shock (no static shock) feature, unlike other collars. It’s a perfect anti-bark device that will control nuisance barking even in your absence.

16. Dog Bark Collar – Effective Bark Collar for Dogs

This shock collar comes with 2 training modes which are shock and vibration with 5 sensitivity levels to train your dog humanely.

The intensity level helps you to set the level to a point where your dog responds making it more efficient and safer.

It is designed to send stimulation only when barking sound is received from within the 0.8 inches of the device’s radius and the sound exceeds 113 dB.

The collar strap can be adjusted from 8.8 inches to 20.8 inches. It can fit most of the sizes of dogs.

The device consumes a little amount of power and lasts for 7 days. It automatically goes to standby mode when the device is inactive.

This device will automatically turn off if the dog doesn’t bark in 30 seconds. If your dog keeps barking even after the application of all 7 intensity levels, the devices will automatically turn off for the protection of your dog.

This device is good for all size dogs but the technology employed for this device makes it ideal for large dogs.

This device offers maximum protection to your dog and the LED display helps you to monitor battery status as well as the intensity level of the shock.

Dog Shock Collars: Buying Guide

Shock collars are very helpful devices to curb the mischievous or aggressive behavior of your dog. As you have to find the correct dog food that your dog would like and it would suit him, you have to find the correct shock collar as well.

Dogs act and react differently like human beings and shock devices are not ideal for certain behavior issues. So, it is very important to first know your dog well to figure out the behavior issues and then find the correct shock collar to train your dog.

For your convenience, we have discussed some of the factors below to help you distinguish between different e-collars.

Containment Systems:

This type of system serves as a boundary to confine your dog’s roam-around area. Containment system can be buried under the ground to set a limit so that your dog won’t leave the property when you are not home.

Other containment systems are used above the ground to reinforce the existing boundary. The underground containment systems are better for the dog owners concerned about the appearance of their property.

Bark Collars:

There are three different types of bark collars as follows.

Shock Collar:

Shock collars are tied against the dog’s neck and they release a static shock as a result of nuisance barking. They come with a range of intensity levels that you can first try on your body to make sure your dog will receive the right amount of stimulation.

Citronella Collar:

This type of collar is designed to spray citronella scented liquid to keep your dog from barking unnecessarily. Most of the dogs find that smell unpleasant though it is not unpleasant for human beings.

Ultrasonic Collar:

The ultrasonic or the sonic collars emit a high-frequency sound to deter barking. The frequency of sound is set according to the dog’s hearing capacity in general and can be detected only by the dogs.

Training collar/remote collars/e-collars:

Remote collars come with a handheld device that a dog handler operates to train the dog.

Dog owners can train a dog indoor or outdoor using this device. Some of them can control a dog when the dog is away beyond 1000 ft. They are also very effective in training dogs for hunting.

This type of collars sends out either vibration or electronic stimulation as an alert so that the dog can associate its behavior with the stimulation.

FAQs

What is the best e-collar/shock collar on the market?

It is hard to say which one is the best without knowing the size, breed and behavioral issues of your dog. We have done intensive research for you and have discussed the features and functions of different shock collars above. I hope the above discussion will help you out to find the best shock collar for your dog.

Are e-collars cruel?

The e-collars or shock collars do hurt your dog if they emit electronic stimulation. But they are not like they were in the past. The technology used in these devices is highly efficient now and they come with adjustable intensity.

The intensity of alerts can be adjusted to the lowest point to start with but they are very effective and are the only solution in some behavior issues. Still, the excessive use of shock collars should be avoided.

How old should a dog be for a shock collar?

The small puppies are like babies and they can be molded any way you want. Spending time with them and providing regular training can help develop good behavior in them. A shock collar should be used only in exceptional cases and can be used after the dog is 3 months old.