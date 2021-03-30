Top 10 Best Orthopedic Dog Beds for Arthritis in 2021 Reviews

According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center, 39 percent of pet owners in America own a dog as a pet, which is a large percentage outnumbering all other pet owners. Unfortunately, only “85 percent of dog owners say they consider their pet to be a member of their family.”

Well, even a person who doesn’t own a dog can tell how loyal dogs can be to their owners and their families. Most of the dog owners reward their canine friends with toys, healthy food, and accessories for added comfort. They deserve it, and they deserve it the most when they are in pain.

Like human beings, dogs may also suffer from orthopedic problems, which are common in primarily geriatric dogs. Orthopedic issues can be of different types, but they are all painful and confine your dog to its reserved place. There are orthopedic dog beds available for dogs suffering from pain.

Orthopedic beds are not only good for geriatric dogs, dogs with medical conditions, and all other dogs as they offer more cozy and comfortable. For your convenience, we have selected the most suitable dog beds and discussed them in this article so that you can choose the best orthopedic dog bed for your pet.

Top 10 Best Orthopedic Dog Beds for Arthritis

1. PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed, Orthopedic Memory Foam

PetFusion Ultimate dog bed features a 4 inches memory foam base. Memory foam molds to the shape of the body in response to the body heat to provide superior comfort. It helps to reduce joint pain and improves the health and mobility of your dog.

This dog bed can hold above 100 pounds easily, and it can accommodate your large dog, medium dog, or multiple smaller dogs without getting damaged. It measures 36″L x 28″W x 9″H.

It features recycled polyfill bolsters that are amply filled for head-support and added comfort.

The fabric of this dog bed features polyester (65%) and cotton (35%) fabrics, which are both cozy and durable.

It comes with a water-resistant inner liner that makes sure your dog will have a pleasant sleep in case of an accident. Also, it protects the memory foam.

PetFusion Ultimate features non-skid manufacturing of this bed. Skidding off the bed may disturb your dog’s sleep or might not deliver a comfortable experience.

It features a removable cover that is machine washable to ensure easy cleaning. The cover also allows for easy spot cleaning and pet hair removal. Make sure not to use bleach when washing.

PetFusion Ultimate is the best choice for all dogs, whether they have an orthopedic problem or not. It is a tear-resistant and “skin contact safe” material to make your dog comfortable and feel like home.

It is a large dog bed and can accommodate dogs of all sizes conveniently. It is available at a reasonable price.

2. Big Barker 7″ Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed

Big Barker features a dense and durable foam construction with three different layers, excluding a bolster. One coat of support foam is laid between two layers of comfort foam to ensure maximum comfort when your old friend needs it the most.

As per the manufacturer, they have used high-quality therapeutic foam that won’t flatten over time, unlike other products.

It features a 100% microfiber cover, which is good at repelling stains. The soft-touch of the fabric provides your dog with a comfortable experience, and its graceful look makes it look beautiful in your home. The cover is removable and machine washable.

Big Barker measures 48″L x 30″W x 7″H and can accommodate large dogs with ease. It is available in three different sizes and four different colors so that you can choose per your requirements.

This dog bed is made in the USA, which means superior quality, unlike beds made of Chinese foam. It is a handmade bed made by experienced craftsmen and craftswomen who make sure your dog will have a perfect bed to lie on during pain and illness.

It is backed by a 10-year warranty claiming 90% retention of the original shape. Ten years is a long time warranty to protect your investment.

Big Barker dog bed is the best among all other products when it’s about comfort during orthopedic conditions, and it does have a machine washable and stain repellent cover, but it is not waterproof. Therefore, we are ranking this product as second in this list.

It is the U.S that made the product with extreme durability and reliability. It will help your dog improve mobility and health.

3. The Dog’s Bed Orthopedic Dog Bed

The Dog Bed features a reliable and premium grade 2 inches memory foam with a 4 inches high stability base foam to provide ultimate comfort to your dog.

It features a premium faux suede and soft plush fabric that adds aesthetic elegance to integrate your home décor seamlessly. It is soft and prevents calluses when extensively used during illness.

Size of the bed is essential when you have a large dog. This dog bed measures 40″L x 25″W x 6″H, which is suitable for medium and large dogs.

This dog bed comes with a waterproof inner liner that ensures comfort when your dog is under training for a unique messy behavior and in case of an accident.

The Dog Bed comes with a removable cover which is machine washable. A clean bed cover will also ensure sound sleeps for better recovery from illness.

The Dog Bed is available in different colors so that you can choose one that may complement your home décor. It is also available in various sizes varying from small to XXXL beds. It is indeed a comfortable and durable bed to provide optimal comfort during orthopedic conditions.

The waterproof inner line will hold on to the situation associated with incontinence.

4. Furhaven Pet Dog Bed | Orthopedic Ergonomic Luxe Lounger Cradle Mattress Pet Bed

It comes with a thick and solid slab of medical-grade foam that provides support to the joints alleviating discomfort. It is rugged design orthopedic foam, which is held up to 75 lbs.

FurHaven dog bed features plush faux fur fabric cover, which is exceptionally soft and gentle to make sure your dog will have comfortable and luxurious periods of sleep.

It features ergonomically designed foam contoured to provide excellent orthopedic support to hips, neck, and back.

This dog bed measures 45”L x 30”W x 6”H from edges & 2.5”H from center. It is suitable for dogs weighing up to 75 lbs.

If you have a dog above 75 lbs, sizes are available for smaller dogs to larger dogs weighing up to 180 lbs.

It comes with a machine washable cover that helps to provide your dog with a clean bed while reducing your efforts.

FurHaven is a comfortable medical grade orthopedic bed for dogs. The softness and gentleness of the furry cover offer your dog delightful sleeps.

The ergonomically contoured shape of the bed provides optimal support to the joints reducing discomfort and improving mobility.

It is available in different sizes and colors so that you can choose according to the size of your dog and home décor.

5. BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed Multiple Sizes/Colors

BarkBox comes with gel memory foam that contours to the body of the pet as a response to the heat of the body.

The gel-infused in the foam maintains the temperature of the foam and keep it reasonable to ensure comfortable nights of sleep.

It comes with an ultra-plush cover that feels soft and cozy when in contact with the body.

BarkBox measures 29”L x 18”W x 3”H which is good for medium-sized dog. If you have a larger or smaller dog, three other sizes are also available.

This dog bed comes with a water-resistant inner cover under the top cover. The water-resistant cover can combat all accidents with water.

It makes sure your dog will be in peace when suffering from arthritis, dysplasia, or any other orthopedic problem.

The top cover is machine washable, which means your dog’s bed won’t be smelly and dirty anymore. The cover pulls off seamlessly and allows for convenient cleaning.

BarkBox is an orthopedic dog bed for medium-sized breeds. It incorporates gel technology in the memory foam, which provides a comfortable and restful sleep, especially in warm climates.

The water-resistant inner cover is a great addition if your dog can’t walk during illness or if it has incontinence issues.

The flat surfaces of this bed allow your dog to sleep in any position that your dog feels comfortable in, and the memory foam provides superior comfort by reducing the weight on pressure points.

The inexpensive BarkBox dog bed comes with a free toy to keep it busy after a restful sleep.

6. JOYELF Orthopedic Dog Bed Memory Foam Pet Bed

This dog bed employs memory foam with a memory foam base, which provides optimal relief in orthopedic conditions. This type of construction reduces weight on pressure points, which can help the dog become more mobile over time.

The bottom of the dog bed features built-in rubber construction which is non-slip and provide excellent floor grip.

It comes with 7 inches wide bolster built in all around the bed to provide proper headrest and support to the aching back, neck, and hips. The bolsters are comfy and breathable so that your dog will feel comfortable.

JOYELF orthopedic bed features a water-resistant inner lining that protects the memory foam from liquids and also makes the bed a comfortable place for your dog even in cases of occasional accidents.

The removable top cover of this dog bed is machine washable, and it helps to remove the pet hair easily.

JOYELF is a comfortable orthopedic bed for a dog suffering from different orthopedic conditions. It is a well-designed product with a concealed zipper.

This product is available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes. It is a luxurious bed for your friend.

The comfortable bolsters all around, and the memory foam underneath your dog will make sure it gets well soon.

7. Dogbed4less Premium Memory Foam Dog Bed

It comes with hypoallergenic 3.2 lbs high-density memory foam that retains its original form after each use and provides excellent orthopedic support to your dog.

It doesn’t flatten over time while promoting healthy joints and sound sleep. The memory foam is infused with gel to maintain the temperature of the bed.

This dog bed features an outer washable cover in navy blue denim color that can integrate with your interior easily.

An additional micro-suede brown cover also comes with the package as a bonus.

It measures 47” L x 29” W x 4” H which is good for extra large dogs. If you need a smaller or even larger dog bed, sizes are available.

Dogbed4less comes with an inner cover that is water-resistant and protects your dog from restless sleep as well as protects the memory foam.

The cover is removable and machine washable, which means it is quite easy to provide your dog with a clean and smell-free bed.

Dogbed4less not only provides excellent orthopedic support, but it also keeps spinal in correct alignment. It is a comfortable dog bed that helps to improve the health of your dog during arthritis or any other joint-related pains.

The use of gel technology ensures that your dog will have a comfortable experience while lying on it as the gel maintains the temperature and doesn’t let the foam get hotter.

It is suitable for all seasons but extremely beneficial in summers.

8. Milliard Premium Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed

This orthopedic dog bed features memory foam, which is right for the dogs with joint pains. A dog bed with memory foam is what your dog requires when it gets old.

The cover of this bed is removable and machine washable. It is soft and comfortable to provide restful nights of sleep.

This dog bed comes with rubber grips on the underside of the bed, which prevents it from slipping, and foam is made of safe, chemical-free materials.

Milliard premium orthopedic bed features a height of 4 inches and four different sizes to best suit your dog breed.

It comes with a cover with TPU coating that prevents liquids from entering inside the bed.

Milliard Premium orthopedic dog bed is suitable for all sizes of dogs. It comes with a slim construction, which means easy transportation and storage.

Its anti-microbial cover helps to protect your dog from catching different diseases. It is available in various sizes.

It is the right choice not only for dogs with orthopedic problems but the healthy dogs alike.

9. Laifug Orthopedic Memory Foam Extra Large Dog Bed Pillow

It features solid orthopedic memory foam that your dog needs when suffering from orthopedic problems.

It is also suitable for mature and older dogs as they need more comfort than younger dogs. The foam is super soft and doesn’t flat overtime.

This dog bed comes with a 100% custom microfiber cover, which is a custom fiber. The cover is tear-resistant that protects your investment.

The cover significantly prevents water from reaching the inner waterproof liner.

It feature bolsters on two edges of the bed to serve as a headrest. It is suitable for dogs with neck pain.

The size of the bed measures 50″L x 36″W x 10″H, and it is suitable for dogs up to 200 lbs. You can use it for your large dog or your multiple small dogs.

It comes with a waterproof inner liner that protects the memory foam as well as your investment.

You can easily remove the cover and wash it in the machine. It also allows for convenient spot cleaning and pet hair removal.

Laifug orthopedic dog bed is a soft and comfortable bed for dogs. It is a large bed to hold up to 200 lbs, which means it is suitable for a giant dog and multiple smaller or medium-sized dogs. It features a water and tear-resistant external cover with a waterproof inner liner.

Laifug is a good option, but only if you have a large dog or multiple dogs. If you have a small dog, it will take extra space.

10. BarksBar Gray Orthopedic Dog Bed

This dog bed features 4 inches of orthopedic foam, which balances the body and provides relief to the aching joints by reducing the weight on pressure points.

It comes with an ultra-soft polyester cover, which is removable and easy to wash. You can also remove pet hair and clean spots conveniently.

BarksBar features a bolster or rim constructed all around the bed, padded with cotton. It molds to the positions of dogs. It offers proper support to neck and back.

It measures 40” L x 30” W x 10” H (measurement from outside the bolster or rim), and it is suitable for your large dog above 100 lbs or multiple small dogs. It is available in two different sizes.

It is a comfortable orthopedic bed with a broad cotton-padded rim all around the bed. The underside of the bed features a non-slip cover that ensures stability on wooden and tiled floors. It is a durable product with a washable cover that can easily match your home décor.

Best Orthopedic Dog Bed: Buying Guide

Smaller puppies sleep around 20 hours a day, and an average grown-up dog needs about 12-14 hours of sleep per 24-hour cycle.

Interesting? When your dog falls sick, or it starts suffering from orthopedic problems in the older age, remember! That it needs sleep more than we do and a comfortable bed just like us.

Hopefully, the reviews have given above are helpful. However, if you still need more information on orthopedic dog beds, the following are the main factors that you should consider before buying one.

Material:

The material of the bed is a crucial factor here. There are beds available on the market with shredded foam or stuff like that, stuffed inside.

They are good but not right for all conditions. If you have a dog with orthopedic conditions, you should be looking for something more comfortable that will help reduce the pain because your dog is going to spend significant time there every day.

Dog beds with a layer of memory foam are ideal for relieving joint pains and improve mobility.

Memory foams mold to the body as a response to the body heat and reduces the weight on pressure points, which results in quiet periods of sleep.

Size:

Size refers to the size of your dog as well as the size of the bed. Sizes are always given with each bed so that you can see it can accommodate your dog or not.

The volume also helps you to figure out if you can accommodate a dog bed in your home or not. So, always look for the size of the bed.

A larger size of the bed will be right for a smaller or medium-sized dog, but a small bed won’t be suitable for a giant dog (common sense).

Cleaning:

Being a dog owner, you wouldn’t like your dog to lie on a dirty or smelly bed. Even if it doesn’t bother you, your dog won’t like it anyways (Pun Intended).

Washing the whole bed may destroy the foam inside, but if you have a bed with a removable cover, it will be a lot convenient. You can also find machine washable bed covers that reduce your efforts.

Cost:

Like all other products, orthopedic dog beds also vary in price. It is not that difficult to find an orthopedic bed at a low price. So, if you are on a budget and cost of the product concerns you the most, then find the products according to their rates and then see if you can find the above factors in those. Milliard and BarkBox are cost-effective units, and we have included them in the reviews too.

FAQs Orthopedic Dog Bed

Are the orthopedic beds good for dogs?

Yes! When your dog lies on a bed, the body pressures itself downwards due to the force of gravity, and the bed underneath pushes the body upwards. If the bed is hard, it may damage some internal tissues, but if your dog is lying on an orthopedic mattress, it will be a different thing.

The orthopedic bed will balance the weight of the body and will mold to the body shape reducing the load on pressure points. It will alleviate the discomfort and will promote health.

What is the best bed for a dog with arthritis?

As per our findings, PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed is the best for arthritis, dysplasia, or any other orthopedic problem. It will provide ultimate support to the joints and will help reduce the pain.

What size dog bed should I get?

The size of the bed should be at least 12 inches longer than the length of your dog while it is lying in its usual sleeping position. Make sure not to include the length of the tail when you measure the length of your dog.