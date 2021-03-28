Caring For A Ten Week Old Puppy

Many households have one or several pets, with the majority of them being cats and dogs.

Having a pet is a very rewarding experience, but is one that comes with many responsibilities.

The commitment to owning a pet is endless. From getting up through the night for potty breaks, cleaning up accidents inside, feeding, vaccinating, and exercising, it can become overwhelming.

Although the rewards far outweigh the obligations, as a pet owner, it is important to be prepared ahead of time.

Whether you’ve chosen your new pet as an addition to the family or as a companion, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with everything you need to know before becoming the proud owner of a ten-week-old puppy.

Feeding

Most ten-week-old puppies are now ready to eat solid foods. When choosing the right food, it’s best to choose one that is easily digested with a high nutritional content rather than those containing preservatives and empty calories.

If you’ve chosen your puppy from a breeder, they will usually have feeding suggestions otherwise, you can contact your local pet store or veterinarian.

If you are thinking of feeding your puppy a raw food diet, be sure to research first. Although a raw food diet comes with advantages such as stronger teeth and healthier coats, it can also come with disadvantages if not done properly.

Once determining the proper amount of food needed for your growing puppy to thrive, it’s best to divide that amount into smaller portions multiple times throughout the day.

Be sure to have fresh water available at all times to avoid dehydration. It is best to avoid dairy products such as milk as they can cause digestive problems.

Potty Training

Potty training your ten-week-old puppy will require a significant amount of patience. Because dogs are habitual animals, training your puppy will become much easier if you can form a routine.

Your puppy should be directed to its training pad or outside each time after feeding or waking from a nap.

Walking in circles, sniffing, and whining are some telltale signs that your new pet has to potty.

Praising and having treats on hand each time your new pet is successful is a great way to teach your puppy that it has done a good job.

If training pads are being used, it’s a good idea to place one close to the door. Eventually, the pad can be moved outside.

Leaving it slightly soiled with urine will entice your puppy to pee where the pad is placed, as it sometimes inclines dogs to void in the same spot.

It is important to know that a puppy’s bladder does not fully mature much before the age of six months.

Scolding your puppy if it has an accident inside is not recommended; as this can cause unwanted tendencies of peeing in secret spots throughout the house, rather than in plain sight where it is simpler to redirect.

Purchase the proper cleaner for accidents as they are formulated to remove odors left behind from standard house cleaning products.

Playtime

A great way to spend time with your new puppy is by incorporating playtime into the schedule.

Having a variety of toys on hand will help to differentiate the boring ones from the most enjoyable ones.

Chew toys containing nubs will relieve sore gums due to teething and are a much better option than chewing on furniture.

Puzzle toys will keep your puppy engaged; and are ideal for improving their problem-solving skills, especially if they contain yummy treats inside.

Playtime acts as a great boredom reliever while giving time to create a unique bond between pet and owner.

Exercise

Going on walks will benefit both the pet and the owner. It is recommended to take short walks multiple times throughout the day, for the first few weeks.

Adapting the length of time will vary as your puppy grows. Purchasing a proper leash and comfortable collar will be beneficial to both the owner and the puppy.

Puppies grow quickly, so an adjustable collar would be ideal. Be sure to take water on the outing so your puppy doesn’t become dehydrated and try to avoid allowing your pup to eat items found along the way, especially other dogs’ feces.

Feces from other dogs may contain a highly contagious infection known as parvovirus, which can be potentially life-threatening.

Teaching your puppy to retrieve a ball at ten weeks of age is also an ideal form of exercise, although it may take multiple attempts at bringing the ball back.

Kennel

A kennel is one of the best ways of keeping your puppy contained when having to leave. Having one of these will prevent the pup from destroying items in the house when left unattended.

It’s a good idea to leave the crate door open throughout the day, if possible, to allow the puppy to go in and out.

This will allow the pup to feel that the crate is a safe place, and therefore should not serve as a place for punishment.

A kennel is a great place for your puppy to sleep as well, and the door should be closed at night to prevent the pup from harming itself or getting into mischief.

Make the kennel comfortable by placing a cozy bed inside. Puppies are very social animals and may whine when locked in their crate at night.

The whining usually stops in a day or two, but owners may find it helpful in placing the crate in the bedroom at night. Over time, the kennel can be moved to another location.

Training

The best investment one can make for a pet is proper training. If your puppy is well behaved in social situations, then one-on-one training would work.

Otherwise, it would be beneficial to attend classes where your pup can interact with other dogs.

Enrolling your puppy while they are at this age will help in preventing any inappropriate behavior while giving the owner the tools to continue training at home.

Ask your local pet store for advice on the best toys for training. Teaching your pup to play games at home such as fetch and hide and seek are also great ways to interact and spend time with your new pet.

Grooming

Depending on the breed chosen will determine the grooming requirements needed. Grooming should be introduced at an early age to help in keeping your pup’s coat healthy.

Grooming at ten weeks old will also help to familiarize the puppy with the process, should the need arise to visit a professional groomer.

Clipping your puppy’s nails is also part of the grooming process and is beneficial to do at an early age as well.

Vet Visits

Your puppy should be well on the way to its second vaccine by ten weeks of age. At this visit, someone will probably weigh your pup, take its temperature and do an examination.

It’s important to be current on vaccines to prevent certain diseases such as rabies and distemper.

Location will sometimes play an important factor in the decision of other vaccines as well.

Lyme disease is prevalent in some areas, and your veterinarian may suggest vaccinating your puppy for this.

Veterinarians will also offer advice on obedience classes if you haven’t been successful in finding a trusted professional.

Final Thoughts

There’s nothing cuter than a fluffy puppy. The decision of bringing one into your home should not be taken lightly. It can be time-consuming, costly, and nerve-racking.

Although owning a pet comes with many responsibilities, it also comes with valuable life lessons and wonderful memories. Our pets become family and are only here for a short amount of time.

They deserve to be loved and nurtured. There is no greater feeling than that of unconditional love, and once you have forged that bond with your fur baby, you will completely understand what that means.