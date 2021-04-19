Best Dog Grooming Clippers For Pomeranians in 2021

Pomeranians weigh between three and seven pounds and are classed as a Toy Breed because of their small size. They come in many colors with orange being the most popular.

This breed is double-coated with a thick undercoat. Their topcoat is longer and almost rough in texture, and their tail is fluffy and fan-like.

A Pomeranian is expected to live for twelve to sixteen years, and although prone to common health conditions, there is one worth noting in this article since we based it on grooming.

This condition is known as Alopecia X or Black Skin Disease. This condition results in a severe loss of hair and occurs in both sexes.

This may happen in two stages; as a puppy where they shed their coat, but it doesn’t grow back, and at an older age, when their coat can thin out towards the back.

When this occurs, their skin will sometimes turn a blackish-grey color when exposed to air, hence the name Black Skin Disease. It is very important to maintain your Pomeranians coat with proper care and grooming.

At What Age Should I Groom My Pomeranian?

It’s a good idea to start young. As soon as you bring your puppy home, introduce it to a brush. These dogs shed heavily, and it is suggested to brush them three to four times a week.

Play with your puppy’s feet and ears to get them used to the handling.

Once a puppy has had its vaccines, then a trip to the groomer to familiarize it with the sounds and smells will help a great deal when it comes time for its first grooming experience.

How Often Should I Groom My Pomeranian?

A Pomeranians coat needs to be groomed at least every four to six weeks in order to maintain the shape and length. Their fur grows quickly, and longer fur may cause mats and tangles.

These dogs are active, so their nails need to be clipped every two to three weeks with a paw balm applied if needed to avoid cracking.

A biweekly bathing routine may be necessary to maintain their skin and coat health, as well as daily brushing. Because Pomeranians are prone to eye infections, it’s important to wipe their eyes daily.

How To Groom A Pomeranian

Investing in the proper grooming supplies will make this a more enjoyable event for both you and your Pomeranian.

You will want a high-quality pair of grooming scissors and a clipper with sharp blades to avoid snagging the hair and potentially cutting your dog’s skin. Below is a list of supplies you will need.

Slicker brush: These brushes are great for removing unwanted debris and tangles.

De-matting tool: This tool removes knots and mats.

Shampoo: Your veterinarian or local pet store can recommend a good quality shampoo specific to this breed.

Nail clippers: Keep styptic powder on hand in case you accidentally cut down to the quick. Use a file if necessary to smooth off any burrs.

Paw balm: Apply when needed. This helps to prevent cracks and soothes dry paw pads.

Grooming Clipper with various attachments

Grooming scissors

Canine toothbrush and paste: Pomeranians are prone to dental issues.

Sturdy table for grooming

Canine eye wipes: Pomeranians are prone to eye stains. Consult your veterinarian or local pet store on which eye wipes or solution is the best.

Pomeranians are known for their fashionable hairstyles, from the teddy bear cut to the lion look.

Most times, these cuts are done professionally, but owners can learn the techniques with classes, proper research, and of course, lots of practice.

Be careful not to shave too close to the skin and leave some fur for protection. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions on how to properly use and care for your clippers and grooming tools.

Grooming Clippers For A Pomeranian

This breed needs constant grooming, which can become quite expensive. Below is a list of grooming clippers to help you save both time and costs.

Enjoy Pet Grooming Clippers

These clippers have a 15W motor and a battery that lasts up to seven hours when fully charged. Included in this kit are four guard combs, making it ideal for a beginner.

The blade has five adjustable lengths and is easily detachable for cleaning. The Enjoy pet clippers also have a low noise feature, which is perfect for dogs who are anxious about noise.

Pros

Cost-efficient

50-60 decibels

Washable, removable blade

Cons

Instructions are hard to understand

Blade oil not included

Hair repeatedly gets stuck between the guard and the clipper

Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit

This kit comes with everything needed for the perfect grooming experience. The motor is extra quiet and features low vibration.

The rechargeable battery, ergonomic design, and titanium blades make it easy to complete the grooming more efficiently.

Pros

Cost-efficient

Quiet motor

Easy to use

Cons

Hair continuously gets caught between the clipper and the blade

Doesn’t work as well on thick hair

Andis Pulse Li 5 Dog Grooming Clippers

The blade on this clipper has five adjustable lengths and is removable for easy cleaning.

The battery has a run time of two hours when fully charged, and there is an option of using it with a cord as well.

The Andis Pulse Li 5 is lightweight for ease of handling and is compatible with some of the Wahl Blades.

Pros

Functions cordless or corded

Lightweight

Cons

Expensive

Wahl Bravura Dog Grooming Clippers

The Wahl Bravura is a rechargeable battery-operated unit, but can also function with the use of a cord.

It features an adjustable blade with five different cutting lengths and is best suited for small to medium-sized dogs.

The clipper is lightweight and quiet, making it ideal for pets who get easily stressed by noise. The kit includes six guide comb attachments, blade oil, cord, and instructions.

Pros

Lightweight

Quiet

Designed with a comfortable grip

Cons

Don’t cut as well with the guards on

Expensive

Better used for finishing work

Oneisall Dog Grooming Clipper Kit

This clipper set includes six guard comb attachments and a stainless steel detachable blade made for easy cleaning.

It takes approximately eighty minutes to charge and can be used while charging if you run out of battery life.

It has a noise level of fifty decibels with low vibration to make your dog feel more at ease during the grooming process.

Pros

Inexpensive

Quiet

Easy to use for beginners

Cons

The battery does not hold a full charge

Clippers repeatedly slow down because of hair clogging

Yabife Dog Grooming Clippers

Yabife has completed its grooming kit with ten guide comb attachments and a convenient storage bag.

This clipper has a rechargeable battery with a run time of one hundred and eighty minutes and can be charged via a USB port.

The LED display will show the battery life remaining during use, so you’re not having to guess.

A pleasant feature of this model is the dial that can be used in determining the length at which you want to cut the hair.

If you have a skittish Pomeranian, this model has a noise rating of less than fifty decibels to lessen your pet’s anxiety with loud noises.

Pros

Rounded blade constructed with high-quality stainless steel

Quiet

Easily chargeable

Inexpensive

Cons

Does not come with blade oil

Omorc Dog Grooming Clippers

This model has a 24V motor and can reach 7000 RPMs per minute. This is a corded model, which is ideal for longer groom times.

This clipper comes with eight color-coded guide combs, making it easier to grab the proper one, and the blade can be adjusted to four different lengths.

This model may have a powerful motor, but it is has a noise rating of only 50 decibels, making it ideal for use with pets who don’t appreciate loud noises.

Pros

Suitable for dogs with thick coats such as Pomeranians

Quiet

Color-coded guide combs

Inexpensive

Cons

Does not come with blade oil

Doesn’t trim as well with the guards on

Ceenwes Dog Grooming Clippers Kit

The Ceenwes grooming kit comes with four comb attachments. The blade is removable for easy cleaning and adjustable with the turn of a dial for five different length sizes.

This is a cordless unit with a rechargeable battery. The battery takes approximately three hours to charge and has a run time of four hours.

You won’t have to worry about how much battery life is left as it features an LED power indicator. Like most other models, this one also features a noise rating of fifty decibels.

Pros

Inexpensive

Ergonomic design for comfort

Low vibration

Battery run time of 240 minutes when fully charged

Cons

Faulty on/off switch

Doesn’t come with blade oil

Cleebourg Dog Grooming Clippers

This model has a rechargeable battery and can be easily charged anywhere there is a USB port. It takes three hours to charge and provides four to five hours of run time.

It’s lightweight and has a low noise rating of fifty to sixty decibels. This model has five different blade heights which are easily adjusted with the use of its dial.

This kit comes complete with six comb attachments, blade oil, and a charging cord.

Pros

Quiet

Inexpensive

Cons

Clipper easily clogs with hair

Wahl Pet Pro Dog Grooming Clipper Kit

This kit includes everything needed to groom your Pomeranian and has thirty percent more torque, making it easier to clip through their thick double coat.

It includes four combs that are color-coded, making it easier to find the proper attachment. There is a lever on the side of these clippers to easily adjust the length of the blade.

This makes it easier to blend the cuts for a more professional look, as opposed to a choppy one.

Pros

Cost-efficient

Oil, storage case, and an instructional DVD is included

Cons

Blades tend to heat with a short use time

Reviews of being comparable to standard human clippers

Final Thought

After reviewing ten different models of dog grooming clippers, one has been chosen, which would be ideal for a Pomeranian.

These results are based upon many ratings of individuals having verified purchases. It’s important to read the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use and care for your clippers so they will last for a long time.

Wahl Pet Pro Dog Grooming Clipper Kit

The Wahl Pet Pro dog grooming clippers are heavy-duty clippers, ideal for dogs with thicker hair, which is why they are perfect for a Pomeranian. The kit comes complete with all the tools needed for grooming and comes with a one-year warranty.