As one of the most active breeds out there, the beagle deserves to have a healthy and balanced diet due to its typical lifestyle, which involves a lot of playing and training.

However, since they need a high-calorie diet due to their extensive physical activities, some owners could make mistakes in feeding them, resulting in an overweight puppy. Not to worry – we’ve written this article to help you out in feeding your beagle puppy properly.

A beagle puppy’s diet dictates just how healthy they will turn out to be when they grow up. Knowing what to feed and how much puppy food to give is important to keep your beagle pup happy and healthy. Alongside that, a proper feeding schedule will ensure less likelihood of health problems or concerns.

How much to feed a Beagle puppy?

Beagle puppies are recommended to have at least 55 calories per pound (weight of the puppy). For example, if the beagle weighs 4 pounds (usually an 8-week-old pup), we multiply the amount by 55 calories, which results in 220 calories per day. On the other hand, a bigger beagle puppy that weighs 8 pounds will need 440 calories a day.

Knowing what to give to your beagle puppy largely depends on their age. Here’s how much to feed a beagle pup based on how old they are:

Newborns and 4 to 8 weeks old

Beagle pups start like every other puppy in the world – getting their mommy’s milk. Newborns should have access to their mom’s milk often (between a few hours or so) and that’s why proper observation and attending to your beagle puppies is important during their first weeks.

Weaning is typically started around 4 to 8 weeks so that they will get used to solid food much faster. During this time, you can already try adding a milk replacer for the beagle mom’s food so that the milk produced will help the puppies during the weaning and transition period.

Additionally, free-feeding is okay for beagle puppies during this period since they are still in the weaning process. Make sure that the puppies have easy access to their food to help them get used to the solid food without a lot of stress.

8 weeks old to 6 months old

By this time, the beagle should be already used to eating solid foods. However, if you want to switch brands, make sure to do it gradually.

To do so, you should perform a gentle transition between the new food and the old food to avoid digestive issues, especially if your beagle pup is sensitive to foreign food as advised by either the vet or the previous owner or breeder. Start small then slowly increase the amount of the new food mixed with the old food until the old food completely disappears from their food bowl.

Putting up a beagle puppy feeding schedule can be done in this period (see below) to help make sure that your pup doesn’t get overfed. We strongly discourage free-feeding as it can lead to obesity, as well as behavioral problems.

6 months old to 1 year old and above

Puppies in this period can already be fed treats or snacks for training purposes. However, it’s best to stick to having 3 meals a day with the number of calories mentioned above in the earlier sections. After all, not every beagle pup will weigh the same so it is important to calculate your puppy’s daily calorie intake based on the puppy food you give them (plus occasional treats, if ever).

As your beagle puppy grows up, you can narrow the meals to 2 times a day, especially if you are already training them with treats as rewards. These treats count as calories as well so they need to be added to your puppy’s daily calorie intake.

Since beagles are often trained puppies during their late childhood stage and early adulthood, you’ll need a lot of room for their stomach to take in these treats. That’s why we recommend reducing their feedings to 2 times a day to leave room for the fun treats, especially after they turn 1 year old.

Factors that affect calorie intake of beagle puppies

Generally, beagle puppies need more calories compared to adults since they are still in the growing stage, and thus, need more nutrition. Determining the amount of food that your beagle pup should have depends on the following factors:

1. Age

Beagle puppies should be fed differently and should weigh differently depending on their age. For more information, see our growth chart below to find out if your beagle puppy is underweight or overweight for their age (in weeks or months old).

2. Activity levels

Beagle puppies deserve about 5 minutes of daily walks to keep them in shape. Since they are a very active breed, they need a lot of energy and thus, food nutrients to keep up with their activities within the day. To give your puppy the right amount of food, you should first know how active the puppy is.

Although it is not that common, some beagle puppies will be less active than most so you don’t need to feed them that much, or else they won’t get to burn the extra calories, which will turn into stored fat. This leads to weight issues for the puppy.

3. Metabolism

Just like with people, not all beagle puppies are the same when it comes to digesting food – some simply digest food faster than others, resulting in less likelihood of getting too fat. Some beagle puppies, on the other hand, digest food slower so you’ll need to lessen their food intake to avoid health concerns.

4. Puppy food ingredients and nutrients

Always consider giving your puppy the most nutritious food source, especially if they are prone to illnesses within their family history or genetics. If you got the beagle puppy from a breeder, you can ask questions about which food ingredients are not ideal for the beagle to avoid allergic reactions.

In the same way, as mentioned above, different puppies have different needs depending on their metabolism and their active lifestyle. If your beagle tends to go outside more often, look for food that has more protein and fat. If your beagle puppy is often sick, consider puppy-specific formulas that are filled with omega fatty acids to help shield them from such threats.

Feeding Schedule

Beagle puppies can be fed either freely or with a schedule depending on their age. If you want to know how often you need to feed your beagle pup based on their age, here are some pointers to guide you:

Newborn to 2 months old Free-feeding is recommended Newborn beagle puppies are typically free-fed since they will need to go through a weaning process from their mother’s milk. To help your beagle pup get used to the food and to avoid ignoring it, consider putting the food in their living quarters at all times so they can get used to it. Be patient when waiting for your beagle to slowly pick up the food. If not, you can just add a little more moisture to help them digest it properly. Additionally, certain puppy foods that are meant for beagles also exist online and in pet stores, which will simplify feeding beagle pups that are quite the picky eaters. 2 to 5 months old 4 times a day of solid food 5 times a day for active puppies During this time, you might already be starting to train your puppy so having treats as part of the daily diet is likely. You have to include the treats in the total calculation of the calorie intake, otherwise, it would result in an overweight pup for their age. As mentioned earlier, not all beagle puppies are the same when it comes to feeding schedules and amounts since they might have a different lifestyle. For instance, some beagle puppies tend to run around more and spend more time outdoors and playing. This means that they’ll need more meals to boost their energy levels and keep their nutrition in check. 5 months to 1 year old 3 times a day of solid food By 5 months old, your beagle puppy should have their daily meals reduced to 3 – typically breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you could occasionally give snacks to them while training, always make sure to count those as calories as well to avoid miscalculation and weight problems. 1 year old and above 2 times a day + snacks and treats During their early adulthood, you can just narrow down the meals into 2 times a day. This means that your beagle has more room to take in those treats. With that said, you should still watch how many treats you give to your puppy beagle to avoid health problems in the future, such as weight gain.

Growth Chart

Feeding a beagle puppy should be done based on their weight. Not all beagle puppies grow the same and their adult weight depends on their initial weight. Here’s a helpful growth chart for you to know the appropriate food and the number of calories per day for your beagle pup:

Age Beagle puppy weight (lbs.) 8 weeks 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 7 8 9 weeks 4.5 5.1 5.6 6.2 6.8 7.9 9 10 weeks 5 5.6 6.3 6.9 7.5 8.8 10 11 weeks 5.5 6.2 6.9 7.6 8.3 9.6 11 12 weeks 6 6.8 7.5 8.3 9 10.5 12 13 weeks 6.5 7.3 8.1 8.9 9.8 11.4 13 14 weeks 7 7.9 8.8 9.6 10.5 12.3 14 15 weeks 7.5 8.4 9.4 10.3 11.3 13.1 15 16 weeks 8 9 10 11 12 14 16 5 months 11 12.4 13.8 15.1 16.5 19.3 22 6 months 13 14.6 16.3 17.9 19.5 22.8 26 7 months 15 16.9 18.8 20.6 22.5 26.3 30 8 months 17.5 19.7 21.9 24.4 26.8 30.6 35 9 months 19.5 21.9 24.4 26.8 29.3 34.1 39 10 months 21.5 24.2 26.9 29.6 32.3 37.6 43 11 months 24.5 27 30 33 36 42 48 12 months 26 29.3 32.5 35.8 39 45.5 52

FAQs on Feeding a Beagle Puppy

If you aren’t sure how to feed your beagle puppy, we have a couple of frequently asked questions to guide you to your pup’s nutrition:

What should I look for when choosing beagle puppy food?

When choosing the best beagle puppy food, you should consider the following:

1. Quality ingredients

By quality ingredients, we mean real meat from reputable sources. We’d prefer to feed our beagle puppies with puppy food that comes directly from cage-free and grass-fed lamb, turkey, chicken, fish, pork, bison, and the like.

Real meat as a meal (such as a chicken meal) is also okay because it has a lot of protein with condensed meat. Chicken meal and lamb meal are recommended for beagle puppies that have a lot of physical activity daily. Most manufacturers also say “chicken is the first ingredient” to assure you that it’s the main ingredient of the food.

2. No fillers or additives

Fillers aren’t helpful for your puppy’s growth because they have no nutritional value. The same is true for artificial additives – a beagle puppy should receive food without such because they aren’t helpful to their health. Some commercial dog foods, unfortunately, have most of these fillers and additives so it’s best to stay away from them.

Consider reading the labels and reviews of products to ensure that you are giving your beagle pup the right nutrition that they need. Although products with more meat and fewer fillers are slightly pricier, they are more beneficial for your puppy.

3. Balance of protein and fats

Beagle puppies should have about 30 to 40% of protein, 15 to 20% of healthy fats, and around 30 to 50% of carbohydrates. Additionally, you can also drop in some veggies for adding fiber to their diet.

By keeping their nutrient intake balanced, you’ll have a healthier and happier beagle puppy in the long run. You can also increase the protein and fats for thoroughly active puppies.

4. Appropriate for their age, breed, and/or breed size

Not all puppy food is appropriate for the same breed – some are meant for small breeds while others are for large breeds. Consider your beagle puppy’s weight when choosing the right food for them. Likewise, you can also look for a puppy food that’s appropriate for beagles. That’s because some manufacturers do make breed-specific food so you can find one that’s right for your beagle pup.

5. No by-products

Animal by-products are bad for your puppy because they have low protein and have questionable sources. For example, chicken by-products are made from beaks, intestines, broken bones, and even leftover meats from supermarkets. Although they have high-fat content, they aren’t healthy because they are simply fake ad unhealthy sources of protein.

My beagle won’t eat anything! What should I do?

Monitoring your beagle pup’s behavior will help you figure out the situation. It could be that they are still new to the food so they will still need some time to adjust. If you’ve recently switched to a new formula, you’ll need to do a gradual adjustment or transition from the old food to the new food.

If your beagle pup is either unusually low on appetite or getting some allergic reactions to the food, take your puppy to your vet for advice.

Can I feed my beagle puppy home-cooked meals?

Yes! Home cooking is a great way to feed your beagle puppy with the right nutrients from food sources that you are quite sure of. If you have a local wet market or grocery store, you’ll easily find some great food options for your beagle puppy, such as the following:

Meat and fish. This may include chicken (preferably white meat or chicken breast) and organs (such as liver and kidney beans). You can also look for fish such as mackerel and tuna as they are great sources of protein for your beagle puppy. Protein should make up around 40% of the puppy’s meal. Veggies. You can also add vegetables to your beagle’s diet. Veggies to include are sweet peas, green beans, spinach, beets, baby carrots, and the like. While most manufacturers already put such ingredients into dog food (wet or kibble), market veggies are much better options.

Just remember that when you feed vegetables to your beagle pup, they should be cut into smaller pieces for easy digestion. Veggies should make up about 25% of each meal.

Sources of carbohydrates. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, rice, and pasta are good options for beagles as a source of carbohydrates. Corn is a no-go because most dogs have allergic reactions to it. Carbohydrate-rich foods should make up about 25% of their meal. Fruits. Contrary to popular and traditional belief, fruits are safe for dogs and puppies to eat, so long as you take out any dangerous seed that’s either toxic to them or simply a choking hazard.

Some examples of fruits that you can feed to your beagle pup include pears, bananas, mangoes, strawberries, and raspberries. Keep in mind that the fruits should only be in minimal amounts – about 10% of an entire single meal for your pup. Be wary of fruits that are too sweet as they could cause blood sugar level problems later on in life.

Is it okay to free-feed my beagle puppy?

It depends – free-feeding is only applicable for their first months, usually through the weaning process. However, once they move to solid food, you should start giving them schedules instead of free-feeding to avoid obesity.

The beagle is a breed that is more likely to chow down their food more often so you should have a proper feeding schedule for them. As we mentioned earlier, have 4 to 5 meals a day for puppies that are around 8 months old. Then, as they grow up, adjust the number downwards until you only need to feed them twice a day.

If your beagle puppy is quite the gobbler, you can help them not get bloated or choked by using a slow-feeder bowl – preferably one that is made with food-grade stainless steel. This will slow down your pup from eating too much. You can also use one of those portion pacer balls, which will also act as a toy for your pup to play with.

Can I give my beagle puppy human food?

As much as possible, don’t give your beagle puppy (or any dog breed, for that matter) human food because the nutrients in human food aren’t sufficient for your pup. Humans and dogs have different nutritional needs.

In the same way, giving table scraps to your dog could encourage begging attitudes that are annoying later on in life. To lessen the likelihood of this problematic behavior, get them used to feed dog food on their own.

Likewise, certain foods are toxic to dogs, such as chocolate. Moreover, since human food typically has a lot of preservatives, especially grocery-bought or microwavable food items, they aren’t of nutritional value to your puppy. What’s more, human food gives a bigger risk of obesity in your beagle pup.

Are beagle puppies picky eaters?

Not usually – most beagle puppies will eat anything because that’s just how their breed is. However, picky eater beagle puppies do exist and they could be a bit troublesome for their owner.

To remedy this, you can offer foods with better flavor or you can do some obedience training but with less usage of or dependence on treats. Sometimes, beagle puppies tend to be spoiled with treats and that’s when they end up becoming picky eaters.

Conclusion

As a whole, a beagle puppy should be fed with sufficient amounts of protein but also with a balanced mix of fats, carbohydrates, and veggies with fiber.

The amount of calories they need daily depends on their weight and their age, so be sure to use references (such as those that we mentioned above) or consult your vet to check if your beagle pup is doing okay with their weight management and overall health.