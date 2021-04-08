How Much to Feed a Doberman Puppy: Feeding Schedule, Growth Chart, and FAQs

We credit the Doberman’s name in part to Karl Doberman. First bred in the 1880s, Karl Doberman created this breed to use as protection.

He created the Doberman using several breeds, including the Rottweiler and the Greyhound. This breed is approximately 150 years old and became popular in World War II for the use of guard dogs.

The Doberman is a fierce-looking, muscular dog with a medium to a large stature. These dogs are very active, requiring at least 30-40 minutes of physical activity daily.

Their coats are short and typically black, mixed with rust or a combination of red and rust. Initially used as guard dogs, they are also commonly used for police and military work, as well as therapy and domestic use.

Feeding Your Doberman Puppy

Feed your Doberman puppy a high-quality nutritious brand of food. Ideally, the brand should contain protein, healthy fats, and fiber in that order.

Grains such as brown rice are okay, but try to steer clear of corn and wheat as these are known to cause digestive issues.

Try to avoid brands containing fillers and preservatives as these do nothing but lower the quality of nutrients needed to sustain the health of your fur baby.

Check the back of the food bag for portion amounts as each one varies and divide it up into three to four smaller servings daily. This will help to ensure your puppy feels full throughout the day.

Meals According To Age

8 weeks-4 months 3-4 meals per day 4-6 months 2-3 meals per day 6-10 months 2 meals per day 10-12 months 1-2 meals per day

Growth And Weight

The corresponding growth and weight below are estimates based on a veterinarian’s advice.

It’s always a good idea to consult with a veterinarian of your choosing to ensure your Doberman puppy is growing accordingly.

By the time your Doberman reaches 6 months of age, it may have already reached a weight of 42-60 pounds.

1 Months 9-12 lbs 2 Months 15-20 lbs 3 Months 20-32 lbs 4 Months 36-42 lbs 5 Months 36-52 lbs 6 Months 42-60 lbs 7 Months 48-70 lbs 8 Months 58-72lbs 9 Months 55-80 lbs 10 Months 62-84 lbs 11 Months 68-90 lbs 1 Year 72-95 lbs

A Doberman is considered an adult dog once it reaches the age of one and may weigh approximately 100 pounds.

Weight may be maintained with a slight increase over the next 12 months as its chest and frame continue to fill out.

Dry Versus Wet Food

Pros Cons Wet Food Easier for puppies to eat

Typically contains more protein

Fewer preservatives Open cans will spoil and must be refrigerated

Strong odor

Can be expensive Dry Food Convenient

Many brands and types available depending on requirements

Easy to store Some brands are filled with preservatives

Many brands have cheap ingredients and can cause digestive issues

Foods Not To Feed Your Doberman Puppy

Foods that we consider healthy are not always safe for our pets. Sometimes it’s hard to resist those soulful puppy eyes, and we share a snack without even thinking.

It’s best to seek the advice of a veterinarian regarding the health of your pet. Below are a few of the foods we should never give to our dogs.

Macadamia Nuts

It only takes six macadamia nuts or less sometimes to make your dog severely ill.

The cause is unknown but can cause symptoms such as muscle tremors, weakness, vomiting, and an elevated heart rate.

Call your veterinarian immediately if you suspect your dog has consumed this type of nut.

Onions

Onions contain a toxic substance, causing red blood cells to break down in dogs if ingested, leading to anemia.

A blood transfusion may be necessary depending on the severity of symptoms. Some signs to watch for are reddish urine, lethargy, weakness, and fainting.

Avocados

Avocados are high in potassium but contain a substance called persin, which is toxic for dogs if ingested.

This substance is found in the whole fruit, including the pit and bark of the tree. Symptoms to watch for are lethargy, vomiting, heart congestion, and diarrhea.

Xylitol

Those sugar-free candies maybe a treat for us, but for a dog, they can be deadly if consumed.

Some sugar-free candies, sweets, and gum contain a sugar substitute called xylitol.

This substance can cause a sudden decrease in blood sugar. Some symptoms to watch for are, trembling, vomiting, weakness and seizures.

Dairy Products

Dairy products can cause digestive problems in some dogs and are not recommended as a treat for your furry friend. Digestive issues to watch for are excessive flatulence, bloating, and diarrhea.

Foods To Feed Your Doberman

Most dog owners enjoy sharing a treat with their dogs. Although there are a few foods that will harm a dog if ingested, there are quite a few that are perfectly safe.

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is high in protein and contains niacin, which is an important vitamin in maintaining a dog’s shiny coat and helps in supporting its digestive system.

Feed your dog natural peanut butter that does not contain salt, as a high sodium content is not healthy.

Dogs love the taste and smell of peanut butter, but it should always be given in moderation as it is high in fat.

Bananas

Bananas are a healthy treat for dogs but like anything, must be given in moderation. This sweet treat is high in sugar and carbohydrates and should only be given as a treat and not as a food substitute.

Freezing the pieces is a good idea; that way, there is no waste and your Doberman will love munching on one or two frozen pieces on a warm day.

Green Beans

Green beans are full of fiber and can be served raw or cooked. Make sure there is no seasoning added, especially salt.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is an excellent source of fiber. Make sure not to serve pumpkin pie filling as it contains a high sugar content and preservatives.

Pumpkin can actually aid in relieving diarrhea and constipation in dogs.

Apple

A slice or two of a fresh apple makes a nice healthy treat in moderation.

Although the seeds are known to be poisonous to our furry canines, a dog would have to consume a substantial amount for any ill effects to occur.

Blueberries

Blueberries are a significant source of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

Antioxidants have been shown to boost the immunity system and aid in the fight against certain cancers in both humans and animals.

Your dog will love the sweet taste of blueberries and they can be given fresh or frozen. Make sure to give any treats in moderation.

Health Conditions Dobermans Are Prone To

Wobbler Syndrome

Wobbler syndrome is a disease that affects the neck and spine region and can cause paralysis in some dogs.

Wobblers disease was thought to be caused by a high caloric intake of protein and calcium.

We now know that nutrition does not play a role in the cause of this disease. It seems to be more prevalent in dogs such as the Doberman and other large breeds. Symptoms of this disease are:

Wobbly gait in the back end

Slow walk

Walking with head down may signify pain

Weak

This disease can be treated with medications such as anti-inflammatories, or surgery, depending on the severity and progression.

Canine Bloat

This is a very painful condition that can be fatal if not treated. A bloated abdomen is considered an emergency, as it can cause breathing problems. Some symptoms to watch for are:

Distended abdomen

Unsuccessful vomiting

Rapid breathing

Inability to lie down

Hip Dysplasia

Hip dysplasia is a genetic condition in which the socket of the hip joint forms abnormally. This may cause arthritis to form in the joints.

A dog will reduce its movements with this condition and may be seen walking with its legs close together.

Puppies as young as 7 months can show signs of this condition but are usually more common in dogs between 1-2 years of age.

Symptoms of Hip dysplasia are:

Decreased range of motion

Loss of thigh muscle mass

Grating noise in the affected joint during movement

Pain and stiffness

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is prevalent in Dobermans. This occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough of the hormone called thyroxine.

Hypothyroidism is treatable with medication. Some signs to watch for are:

Unexplained weight gain

Thinning coat

Muscle loss

Intolerance to cold

Lethargy

Toenail infections

Color Dilution Alopecia

This is a genetic condition prevalent in Dobermans with blue or fawn-colored coats. The hair will start thinning, exposing an additional threat of skin conditions such as warts.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

This is a disease of the heart muscle. The walls of the heart become thinned and dilated, causing congestive heart failure. The cause of this condition is unknown, but it is believed that genetics play a factor.

All dogs with this gene are prone to developing this condition and will pass it on to their puppies. Symptoms to watch for are:

Coughing

Lethargic

Decreased appetite

Doberman Feeding FAQS

Can I Moisten My Dobermans Puppy Food?

It’s recommended that if you moisten your puppy’s food, you do it with water. Mix in enough water so that the food will absorb the liquid and soften.

Bone broth is another option, but make sure it doesn’t have added salt or sugars.

How Long Should I Feed My Doberman Puppy Food?

Puppy food is formulated differently than adult dog food. It contains more calories to support their growth. It is recommended to switch to adult food by the time a puppy reaches one year of age.

Feeding puppy food to an adult dog may increase unwanted weight gain, leading to a host of problems.

What Is The Best Food For A Doberman Puppy?

Choose a high-quality brand free of fillers and preservatives. One that contains protein, healthy fats and fiber will be most beneficial to your growing puppy.

How Much Food Should I be Giving My Doberman Puppy?

The portion size typically goes by the weight of the dog. You can check the label on the bag, as each brand may vary.

Portion amounts will depend on your puppy’s metabolism. Reduce the servings if some of the food is not eaten. Divide the one serving into smaller portions to be fed throughout the day.

Doberman Fun Facts

Dobermans have been used for police and therapy work

They are ranked as the 5th smartest dog

American Kennel Club recognized Dobermans in 1908

Official war dog in WWII US Marine Corps

The Doberman can hear up to 250 yards away

Loves to cuddle

Dobermans dislike the rain

Very active dogs

Dobermans are prone to arthritis as they age

Dobermans have no undercoat

In 1972 a Doberman starred in a film called, The Doberman Gang

This dog was first bred by Karl Dobermann, whose occupation was that of a tax collector

Their tails and ears are a weak point, and docking used to be done for this purpose

The Dobermans DNA is linked to German Shepards

Final Thought

This article is based on facts surrounding a Doberman puppy’s feeding schedule, and a few fun facts.

Hopefully, this will allow the reader to obtain the basics needed. It’s always best to consult with a veterinarian on the health of your puppy. Congratulations on choosing a Doberman!