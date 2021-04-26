How much to Feed A Miniature Dachshund Puppy: Feeding Schedule, Growth Chart and FAQs

Short stubby legs and a long body characterizes the Mini Dachshund.

Their coats come in a variety of colors and patterns; typically weigh eleven pounds by the time they are twelve months old and stand at a height of five to seven inches.

They make excellent family dogs, and even though they are short in stature, these dogs will bark to protect their family until they no longer feel threatened.

History

Known to many as the Weiner dog, the Mini Dachshund originates from Germany and has existed since the sixteenth century.

These dogs were imported to the United States in 1870 and were used for hunting rabbits.

In the nineteenth century, Dachshunds were crossed with toy terriers and pinchers as German hunters wanted smaller dogs to hunt with.

The dogs which were produced this way did not have the same hunting prowess as the original minis, and they abolished this type of crossbreeding in 1910.

Today’s Miniature Dachshunds result from selective breeding through many generations.

Feeding Your Miniature Dachshund Puppy

Once you bring your puppy home, focus on feeding it high-quality puppy food filled with nutrients and minerals to ensure it is getting proper nutrition.

Start by feeding your puppy one-half to one full cup of food daily, but break this amount up into smaller servings to be fed three to four times per day.

Eating smaller meals throughout the day will help with digestion. You will notice, the meals according to age start at eight weeks.

Most puppies are weaned around six weeks of age, and usually by the age of eight to ten weeks, a puppy can leave its mom and go to its new home.

Dachshunds are prone to certain health conditions, which can be worsened with obesity, so paying attention to their diet is very important.

Meals According To Age

8-24 weeks 3-4 meals per day 4-6 months 3 meals per day 6-10 months 2-3 meals per day 10 months up 2 meals per day

Feeding Amount

8-16 weeks: ½ to 1 cup

16 weeks-9 months: 1 cup

12 months and up: 1-1 ½ cups

Growth and Weight

The corresponding growth and weight below are estimates based on a veterinarian’s advice.

It’s always a good idea to consult with a veterinarian of your choosing to ensure your Mini Dachshund is growing accordingly.

By the time your puppy reaches 6 months of age, it may have already reached a weight of close to pounds.

German Shepherds grow at a much slower rate compared to other dogs. This breed usually matures by the time they are two years of age but may continue to develop until the age of three.

1 Months 1 lb 2 Months 1-1 ½ lbs 3 Months 2-3 lbs 4 Months 2 ½ -4 lbs 5 Months 3-5 lbs 6 Months 4-5 ½ lbs 7 Months 4.4-6 lbs 8 Months 5 ½-6.6 lbs 9 Months 5.8-7 lbs 10 Months 6-7 ½ lbs 11 Months 6 ½-9 lbs 1 Year 8-11 lbs

Foods Not To Feed A Mini dachshund

Chocolate

Chocolate is a comfort food meant to be shared among friends. Don’t share it with your canine friends though, as it contains theobromine.

This substance is found in chocolate and is safe for humans but is toxic to dogs.

Dark chocolate contains more of this toxic substance but keeping all chocolate away from dogs including our Mini Dachshunds is a good idea.

Small amounts that are ingested may cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Larger amounts have more serious side effects such as tremors, lethargy, and a slow or fast heartbeat.

Consult your veterinarian immediately if you suspect your Mini Dachshund has found its way into your chocolate stash.

Grapes and raisins

Grapes and raisins are a healthy snack for us, but should never be given to our dogs. It’s unknown, but grapes and raisins are linked to kidney failure if ingested.

Early symptoms may cause vomiting and diarrhea, furthered by weakness and increased thirst.

Fatty Foods

Foods high in fat, such as chicken skin, hot dogs, and sausages should not be given to your puppy as they are high in unhealthy fat.

Allowing your puppy to eat foods containing high amounts of fat may lead to an inflammation of the pancreas. This condition known as pancreatitis is very painful and can lead to fatality.

When the pancreas becomes inflamed, enzymes leak out and attack other organs within the body, causing permanent damage. Symptoms present with lethargy, vomiting, and distress.

Potato Leaves

Potato leaves contain a substance called Solanine, also found in the stem and peelings of a green potato.

This can produce symptoms similar to food poisoning if ingested by your puppy, even in small amounts.

Some symptoms of this poisoning are excessive drooling, vomiting, weakness, diarrhea, and paralysis.

Foods A Mini Dachshund Can Eat

Pineapple

Packed with vitamin C and vitamin B6, fresh raw pineapple is a great treat to share with your Mini Dachshund.

Prepare and serve the same as you would for yourself by peeling and discarding the core.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains vitamins A, B6, C, and potassium, and is a safe alternative to dog treats.

We should give it in moderation to our puppies, as too much in one serving may cause diarrhea.

Remove any seeds, as they could cause an intestinal blockage if consumed.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a significant source of fiber and protein, but should not be given as a food substitute.

There are some beneficial reasons for using it as an occasional meal, for puppies exhibiting a gluten intolerance.

Serve cooked, unseasoned, and in small portions only twice a week.

Corn

Corn is an excellent source of carbohydrates and protein, but don’t allow your puppy to chew on the cob as it could become a potential choking hazard.

You can also choose to share popcorn as long as it is unseasoned without butter.

Parsley

Not all dogs like the taste of parsley, but it’s a great way to eliminate bad breath in puppies and adult dogs.

Bananas

Bananas are high in potassium and taste great. Don’t give your Mini Dachshund puppy a whole banana though, as they are naturally high in fructose.

Using them as options for a treat, but break them up into small pieces. Freezing the pieces is a good idea; that way, there is no waste and your puppy will love their sweet taste.

Conditions Mini Dachshunds Are Prone To

Like all dogs, Mini Dachshunds are prone to certain conditions.

Monitoring your puppy’s health is the best defense in preventing and treating some common conditions before they become advanced.

This enables your puppy to live a long and healthy life.

Intervertebral Disk Disease

Mini Dachshunds are prone to intervertebral disk disease, and the risk of acquiring this disease is greater in those who are overweight.

This disease occurs in these dogs twice as much when compared to other breeds.

When the disks between the vertebrae bulge, they press on the nerves within the spinal cord, causing great pain.

Loss of bladder, bowel function, and even paralysis characterize the symptoms of this disease.

Treatments are crate rest with the use of anti-inflammatories, which can allow the disk to heal, but reoccurrences of this disease are typical.

Weight Problems

Mini Dachshunds are small dogs, prone to gaining weight quickly. Although they can vary in size, a trip to the vet is warranted if you find your puppy gaining weight for no obvious reason.

If you can’t feel their ribs without exerting pressure, then it may be overweight.

Limiting snacks may be the key to shedding a couple of unwanted pounds, as well as some form of exercise such as a daily walk.

Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary tract infections are more common in Mini Dachshunds compared to other breeds.

Some symptoms to watch for are excessive or decreased urinating, whimpering upon voiding, and lethargy.

Consult with your veterinarian to get a proper diagnosis and a treatment plan.

Progressive Retinal Atrophy

Progressive Retinal Atrophy is an inherited condition prevalent among the Mini Dachshunds. Onset varies in these dogs, ranging in ages from one to fifteen.

Progression in most dogs is slow, and they usually end up being completely blind.

Some symptoms characterizing this disease are bumping into objects, a white haze in the middle of the eye, and nervousness.

As to date, there are no known cures or treatments for this disease, which is why genetic testing is so important.

Fun Facts On The Mini Dachshunds

If you’re considering adding a Mini Dachshund to your family, here are a few fun facts.

Mini Dachshunds have three varieties of coats (long-haired, wire-haired, and smooth-haired)

Their coats come in a variety of colors and patterns

They have nicknames such as wiener dog and sausage dog

This breed loves to bark

Dachshund is a german name meaning badger, which is one animal they have been bred to hunt

Smallest of the hound dog breeds

The first mascot for the Olympics in 1972

Oldest living Mini Dachshund lived until the age of 21

There are Weiner dog races in Australia

First registered with the American Kennel Club in 1885

Famous Owners Of Mini Dachshunds

Many love these adorable minis. Here is a list of a few famous people who have owned Mini Dachshunds.

David Hasselhoff

David Bowie

Clint Eastwood

Audrey Hepburn

Elizabeth Taylor

George Harrison

John F. Kennedy

Leonard Nimoy

Marilyn Monroe

Paul Newman

Pablo Picasso

Mini Dachshunds Feeding FAQS

What Is The Best Brand Of Food For My Mini Dachshund?

The best brand for your Mini Dachshund is the one it enjoys.

Plain and simple, if you’re feeding it a high-quality brand filled with the nutritional requirements needed, then don’t change it.

The breeder will usually recommend a brand that they use, and if not, consult with a local pet store or veterinarian.

Why Is My Mini Dachshund Puppy Not Eating?

Listed below are a few reasons your puppy may not be eating.

Puppy finds the food too hard to eat: A puppy may find it difficult to eat hard food if they are teething, try opting for a softer brand

Puppy doesn’t like the taste of the food: Just like humans, it’s nice to switch up the food now and then. Keep the brand, but try changing the flavor of the meat

Puppy is anxious: If anything in a Mini Dachshunds routine has changed, they can sometimes feel anxious causing them to lose their appetite. Monitor the situation for a couple of days and consult with a veterinarian if no improvements are seen

Why Is My Mini Dachshund Not Gaining Weight?

If your puppy is eating the required amounts at each feeding and doesn’t appear to be gaining weight, it’s a good idea to consult with a veterinarian.

It may be a simple solution, or a condition called hyperthyroidism could be an issue.

Should I feed My Mini Dachshund Wet Or Dry Food?

There are pros and cons to both dry and wet puppy food. Consult with your veterinarian on which food will be best for your Mini Dachshund.

Pros Cons Wet Food Easier for puppies to eat

Typically contains more protein

Fewer preservatives Open cans must be refrigerated

Strong odor

Can be costly when compared to dry food Dry Food Convenient and easy to store

Many brands and types are available Some brands are filled with Preservatives and cheap ingredients

Some brands can cause digestive issues

Final Thought

With proper nutrition, exercise, and regular vet visits, your Mini Dachshund will live a healthy life. These dogs love their owners unconditionally and deserve to be treated with love and kindness. Congratulations on choosing a Mini Dachshund!