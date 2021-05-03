How Much To Feed a Newfoundland Puppy: A Breed Feeding Guide 

Belonging to the group of working dogs, the Newfoundland is a giant breed that’s cool with kids. Originating in the same Canadian province as its name, the Newfoundland will grow to be a healthy dog once they received proper care and feeding.

So, how much do you feed your Newfoundland puppy and how often? Good health starts at puppyhood, and you can do it with a little help from experts, such as your vet and your breeder, as well as online guides. That’s why we’re more than happy to list down feeding specifics for a Newfoundland puppy to get you started.

How much to feed a Newfoundland puppy?

In general, a Newfoundland puppy should be fed 2 to 3 times a day, with about 2 cups of food. Don’t ever feed your pup only once a day especially because this breed is prone to digestive upsets.

When it comes to nutrients, your Newfoundland puppy should get about 22% to 24% protein in their puppy food. As for the fat content, it should be around 12% to 15%. Growth issues are likely to happen if your Newfoundland pup only depends on low-quality grocery dog food that doesn’t contain enough protein and is only dependent on fillers.

Feeding Schedule

Scheduled meals are important to maintain your Newfoundland puppy’s health. Here’s a sample schedule depending on whether they need to be fed 2 or 3 times a day:

Meal 1 Meal 2 Meal 3 7 a.m. 12 noon 5 p.m. 9 a.m. 3 p.m. –

Growth Chart

Knowing your puppy’s weight will help determine whether or not you should cut down on their food. This will lessen their likelihood of obesity and other underlying weight problems. Here are growth charts for a Newfoundland puppy, categorized by gender and age:

Male Newfoundland puppy weight chart, 1 to 6 months old Age 1 month 2 months 3 months 4 months 5 months 6 months Minimum weight 8 lbs. 18 lbs. 41 lbs. 57 lbs. 63 lbs. 74 lbs. Maximum weight 12 lbs. 27 lbs. 54 lbs. 65 lbs. 75 lbs. 87 lbs.

Female Newfoundland puppy weight chart, 1 to 6 months old Age 1 month 2 months 3 months 4 months 5 months 6 months Minimum weight 7 lbs. 15 lbs. 38 lbs. 45 lbs. 54 lbs. 59 lbs. Maximum weight 11 lbs. 22 lbs. 46 lbs. 56 lbs. 67 lbs. 71 lbs.

Male Newfoundland puppy weight chart, 7 months to 2 years old Age 7 months 8 months 9 months 10 months 11 months 1 year 2 years Minimum weight 82 lbs. 92 lbs. 102 lbs. 109 lbs. 112 lbs. 114 lbs. 130 lbs. Maximum weight 97 lbs. 101 lbs. 114 lbs. 121 lbs. 127 lbs. 130 lbs. 150 lbs.

Female Newfoundland puppy weight chart, 7 months to 2 years old Age 7 months 8 months 9 months 10 months 11 months 1 year 2 years Minimum weight 66 lbs. 69 lbs. 75 lbs. 83 lbs. 88 lbs. 92 lbs. 100 lbs. Maximum weight 75 lbs. 78 lbs. 84 lbs. 92 lbs. 99 lbs. 106 lbs. 120 lbs.

As you can see, Newfoundland puppies grow fast! They have a rapid growth rate from the first few months so be sure to provide them with healthy food to avoid health issues.

FAQs on Feeding a Newfoundland Puppy

Here are the most commonly asked questions on feeding a Newfoundland puppy:

What kind of food is best for Newfoundland puppies?

To feed your Newfoundland puppy properly, you have to choose from different food types. Here are the most common choices that are available for your pup:

1. Kibble or dry

Dry dog food, also known as kibble, is easily bought from the supermarket. All you need to do is to look for a large breed variant for your Newfoundland puppy and you’re all set. However, we suggest quality puppy food that has little to no fillers.

One of the benefits of kibble for your Newfoundland pup is that it makes your puppy’s teeth stronger. By chewing on the rough and tough texture of the kibble, it works wonders for the puppy’s dental health, which is essential for a strong set of teeth towards adulthood.

Likewise, kibble is also good for people who live in areas where humidity is high and food easily spoils. Unlike canned or moist/wet food, dry pet food or kibble can sit in your pantry for a long time. Aside from that, if you live in a house with multiple dogs or pets, having kibble around will save money.

However, when it comes to material, the Newfoundland puppy should receive puppy food that’s rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and antioxidants. Don’t go for a commercial food that has a lot of fillers and grains, especially if you know that your Newfoundland puppy has a history of digestive upsets.

2. Wet or canned food

Wet food is also a preferred option, especially if your Newfoundland puppy is a picky eater. If your pup doesn’t eat kibble that much, why not try canned food? They are usually flavorful and have fewer fillers due to being made up of moist food content.

However, do keep in mind that Newfoundland puppies need their dental health so it’s still advisable to put in a little bit of kibble on top of the canned or wet food for best results. Or, you can also add some meaty bones or any crunchy toppers for your puppy food so that it’s both flavorful and teeth-friendly.

Perhaps a caveat of wet or canned food is the quick spoilage, which is an issue if you live in humid areas or regions. Aside from that, wet food also is pricier than kibble so it might take its toll on your budget if you have many dogs to manage around the house.

3. Raw or BARF

Biologically appropriate raw foods, also known as BARF, are a way of feeding your puppy with a raw diet. This may include wet market food items, such as raw meat from chicken, beef, lamb, and the like. It may also include leafy greens and other foods that mimic the dog’s natural diet in the wild.

Many BARF enthusiasts claim that their puppy is less prone to food allergies if they are fed with raw food. That’s because when you feed your puppy with raw food, it won’t have preservatives, fillers, and other unnecessary ingredients that might make some puppies sick.

However, do know that when you go for a raw diet for your Newfoundland puppy, you’ll have to know about the following:

Nutritional value of each ingredient or food

A balance between the nutrients to avoid nutrient deficiency

Proper food handling to avoid salmonella and other bacterial infections

The hassle of going to the market every single day

Added expense versus store-bought puppy food

In the long run, BARF diets for Newfoundland puppies are okay, so long as you know, time, budget, and proper research about it. Talk to your vet for more information on raw feeding, just to be on the safe side.

4. Homemade meals

While raw feeding is already healthy, if you’re not too sure about handling products or worry about the bacterial infection for your puppy, it’s okay to try homemade meals instead. Among the benefits of home-cooked meals for your Newfoundland pup is that you don’t have to deal with store-bought preservatives and fillers.

However, similar to raw feeding, you have to take your time and make efforts to buy food for your Newfoundland puppy every single day, as compared to just storing kibble or canned food in your pantry. Nonetheless, if cooking is one of your hobbies, why not try homemade meals for your puppy? Just make sure to research the ingredients you use if they are safe for your Newfoundland pup to consume.

What nutrients should be in my Newfoundland puppy food?

If you want to look for the best Newfoundland (Newfie) puppy food, here’s what you need to look for:

1. Calcium and phosphorus

Look for at least 1.5% calcium in the puppy food or at least 3 grams.

2. Quality meat

When we say quality meat, we mean chicken, beef, or fish as the first ingredient, with little to no fillers or by-products at all.

3. Good amounts of protein

Since the Newfoundland dog is a pretty large breed, look for at least 30% protein and 9% fat.

4. Glucosamine

Due to being a breed that’s prone to hip and elbow dysplasia, glucosamine is a must-have in the Newfoundland puppy diet.

5. Lutein

Cataracts are common to Newfoundland dogs so during puppyhood, feeding them with foods that are rich in lutein will help lessen the risk, especially if your puppy breeder noted certain genetic history of such eye problems (or similar ones).

My Newfoundland puppy won’t eat. What should I do?

If your Newfie doesn’t feel like eating, they might have an underlying health problem. However, in some cases, it could simply be a case of stress due to a new environment, or they’re currently full, or they might simply not like the taste of the food.

However, if your Newfoundland puppy doesn’t eat for a meal or two, take them to the vet right away. Your vet will assess your pup and determine what action needs to be taken, as well as a change in your puppy’s diet and/or eating habits.