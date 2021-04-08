How Much to Feed Corgi Puppy: Feeding Schedule, Growth Chart, and FAQs

With their big ears, long backs, and short legs, Corgis have to be one of the most adorable dogs ever. If you are considering owning one as a puppy, then read on.

History

The Pembroke Welsh and the Cardigan Welsh are the two types of Corgis. When deciphering these breeds apart, there are a couple of differences to note.

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Characterized with a shorter tail

Pointy Ears

Cardigan Welsh

Rounded Ears

Characterized with a longer tail

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi originated in Belgium and were mostly owned by Flemish weavers. In 1107, Henry the 1st, invited these weavers to live and work in Southwestern Wales.

When the invitation was accepted, they brought all they needed to create their novel way of life, including their Corgi’s. These dogs were bred for herding and enjoy tasks that keep them busy.

Because of their high levels of energy, exercise is a great way to keep your Corgi puppy happy and healthy at the same time.

Feeding Your Corgi Puppy

The word Corgi means dwarf dog in Welsh, and they are well known for their small legs and tiny tails. They make a perfect addition to a family as they are very loyal and loving dogs.

Although these dogs are small in stature, they have enormous appetites. It is important for this breed to be placed on a diet with a high nutritive value, instead of food that contains empty calories.

Corgis will reach their adult weight around one year of age, and it’s important to monitor their weight on a monthly basis as they are prone to obesity.

Regular vet visits will help ensure your corgis’ health and weight management.

Corgis love to eat and should be fed on a schedule. Adults need to eat twice a day, whereas a puppy needs to eat smaller servings, but have them spaced out three to four times a day.

This will help your Corgi feel fuller longer and prevent constant begging for food. It’s okay to give your puppy a treat, but don’t overdo it. Don’t forget to always have fresh water available.

Meals According To Age

6 weeks-4 months 3-4 meals per day 4-8 months 3 meals per day 8-12 months 2-3 meals per day

Wet vs Dry Food

There are pros and cons to both dry and wet puppy food. Consult with your veterinarian on which food will be best for your Corgi.

Pros Cons Wet Food Easier for puppies to eat

Typically contains more protein

Fewer preservatives Open cans must be refrigerated

Strong odor

Can be expensive Dry Food Convenient

Many brands and types available depending on requirements

Easy to store Some brands are filled with Preservatives

Many brands have cheap ingredients and can cause digestive issues

Growth And Weight

The corresponding growth and weight below are estimates based on a veterinarian’s advice. It’s always a good idea to consult with a veterinarian of your choosing to ensure your Corgi is growing accordingly.

The American Kennel Club estimates that by the time your puppy reaches one year of age, it should weigh approximately twenty-seven to thirty pounds.

1 Months 4-6 lbs 2 Months 6-9 lbs 3 Months 9-12 lbs 4 Months 12-16 lbs 5 Months 16-20 lbs 6 Months 16-24 lbs 7 Months 17-25 lbs 8 Months 18-27 lbs 9 Months 19-28 lbs 10 Months 22-28 lbs 11 Months 22-30 lbs 1 Year 27-30 lbs

Foods Not To Feed Your Corgi

Do not be tempted in giving your Corgi food scraps. Unless you’re feeding it a raw diet consisting of human food ingredients, it’s best to stick with puppy food and treats, otherwise, it could become a habit and your Corgi will start packing on unwanted weight.

There’s always a chance that your puppy will get into something forbidden, and we’ve made a list of foods that could cause your Corgi harm.

Chicken Bones

All puppies and dogs love to gnaw on bones, especially if there’s still a little meat left on them. Not all bones are safe for chewing, as they can be very brittle and sharp.

Chicken bones are one of those bones on the no-no list. They can be very sharp and have the potential of cutting a dog’s throat on the way down.

Stone Fruits

The sweet taste of peaches and plums can tantalize your Corgis taste buds. We should leave no fruit containing a stone or pit within reach of a dog.

The stones are very hard and can cause damage to Corgis teeth, especially in the puppy stages. They are also quite large and have the potential to become lodged in the esophagus and intestines.

Dairy Products

Most dogs cannot digest dairy products properly because they lack a certain enzyme that breaks down the sugar.

Foods such as ice cream and milk containing lactose are a couple of examples.

Digestive problems to watch for are bloating, diarrhea, and constant flatulence. With their predisposition to urolithiasis, veterinarians do not recommend foods containing high amounts of calcium.

Grapes and Raisins

Consuming either of these whether seeded or seedless can cause kidney failure in dogs. The cause is unknown, and symptoms can develop up to forty-eight hours after consumption.

Symptoms to watch for are vomiting and diarrhea. Call your veterinarian immediately if your Corgi shows any symptoms.

Xylitol

This artificial sweetener is poisonous to dogs. We can find it in chewing gum, snacks, and other treats. Although it is a naturally occurring substance found in plants; it can have detrimental effects if consumed by your dog, causing a condition known as hypoglycemia.

Hypoglycemia causes a rapid decrease in blood sugar, which can cause fainting, muscle weakness, and vomiting. Symptoms can develop immediately or within twelve hours of ingesting.

If your Corgi has ingested any of the above, monitor symptoms, and contact your veterinarian.

Foods to Feed Corgis

If your Corgis weight is maintained through exercise, and you wish to give it certain treats from the pantry, there are some snacks that are actually beneficial.

Bananas

Bananas are high in potassium and taste great. Don’t give your Corgi a whole banana though, as they are naturally high in fructose.

Using them as an alternative for a treat is perfectly fine, but break it up into small pieces.

Freezing the pieces is a good idea; that way, there is no waste and your Corgi will love munching on one or two frozen pieces on a warm day.

Sweet Potato

Cooked sweet potatoes can be beneficial for your Corgi, as they are filling and contain vitamins and fiber. Cut up whole potatoes before serving to your dog to prevent choking.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is loaded with fiber and is great at combating constipation and diarrhea. Make sure not to feed your Corgi pumpkin pie filling as it contains a high sugar content, unwanted fillers, and preservatives.

Parsley

All dogs get stinky breath now and then. Sprinkling a bit of parsley on your dogs’ food can help with this.

Health Conditions Corgis Are Prone To

When you bring your Corgi puppy home, you better not leave any food lying around, as these dogs are liable to snack on anything left out.

Although most dogs have the same tendencies of overeating, Corgis are prone to certain health conditions, which can be exacerbated by obesity.

Intervertebral disc disease

Intervertebral disc disease, otherwise known as chondroid degeneration, is a very painful disease caused by the discs between the vertebrae bulging into the spaces of the spinal cord.

This condition is prevalent in short-stature dogs, such as Corgis, and can cause nerve damage, pain and paralysis.

Some signs to watch for are incontinence and trouble walking. Even a couple of pounds can put an extra burden on your corgi’s discs as they aid in supporting the spine.

Urolithiasis

This is a condition where stones are formed within the urinary tract. Unfortunately, Corgis are prone to this condition and it can cause extreme pain and discomfort.

Some signs of urolithiasis are blood in the urine, increased frequency of urination, or inability to urinate. Diet is an essential means of treating this condition and may prevent recurrences.

Von Willebrand Disease

Although diet doesn’t play a role in this disease, it is important to note, as corgis are genetically predisposed to this disease. This is a blood disorder, much like hemophilia, where the blood has the inability to clot properly.

Corgis are usually diagnosed by the age of five; and although there is no cure, there are treatments such as transfusions if needed.

Famous People Who Own Corgis

Corgis are very social and loyal dogs, so it shouldn’t be a wonder as to their popularity. These dogs are owned by a fair amount of famous people, including the Queen of England.

It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II has owned more than thirty corgis over a course of seventy years. Since 2018, after the death of one of her beloved dogs, she no longer has any full-breed Corgis. Steven King, Betty White, and Kirstie Allie are also among those to own these beautiful dogs.

Fun Facts on Corgis

Imagine how wonderful it would be to take your pet to work every day. One of the former editors-in-chief for Amazon took his beloved Corgi to work every day. Sadly, Rufus passed away in 2009

Cities in the US such as NY, Boston, San Francisco, and LA have annual meetings where Corgis and their owners spend the day together

Corgis are the smallest of breeds to be used for herding

These dogs love competition and compete in events such as tracking and agility contests

You may not know this, but Corgis are fast runners. Don’t let those little legs fool you

Corgis coats have more colors than what you are used to seeing. They can also be black, red, and merle colored

Corgis have a double coat to protect them in extreme weather

Princess Charlotte received her name from a Corgi race. Ten Corgis wore a vest, each containing a name

A professor of canine psychology dubbed corgis as one of the smartest dogs in 1994

Personality Traits

It’s always a smart choice to research a breed’s personality before choosing to bring one home. Here are a few traits of the Corgi to make your search a little easier.

Working Dogs

Bred for herding, Corgis love to feel as though they have a job, and are happiest when kept busy.

Vocal

Corgis enjoy expressing themselves through barking, therefore making excellent guard dogs. With proper training, excessive barking can usually be managed successfully.

Loyal

Corgis love being with their family and enjoy social activities and outings. Although they are social dogs, they can be protective of their owners. It’s best to introduce other animals and strangers slowly.

Stubborn

Corgis have been bred as working dogs, and therefore like to live by their own set of rules. These dogs are known to have stubborn qualities and a high level of intelligence. You will soon realize how amazing these dogs are with proper training.

High Energy

These dogs love to be on the go and will need a form of daily exercise. A walk or an hour at the park playing ball will make your Corgi extremely happy and healthy.

Feeding FAQS On Corgi Puppies

What If My Vet Doesn’t Agree On My Choice Of Food For My Corgi Puppy?

It’s always best to consult with a veterinarian regarding the health of your pet. However, if your Corgi puppy is meeting the nutrient requirements of the chosen food and is thriving, then why change?

How Much Food Should I Feed My Corgi?

Start off with three to four servings of food daily. This will help to ensure your puppy feels full throughout the day. Each brand of food serving varies, so it’s best to check the back of the bag for the correct amount.

Final Thoughts

Corgis have a captivating history. From living among royalty to being in movies, they are living every dog’s dream. Like most dogs, they have a lifespan of twelve to fifteen years, and as all dog lovers know, this is a very short time.

With proper nutrition, exercise, and regular vet visits, your Corgi will live a healthy life. These dogs may be stubborn, but love unconditionally and deserve to be treated with love and kindness. Congratulations, if you have chosen a Corgi, and good luck on your journey.